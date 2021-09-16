MORBiZ Releases New Guide on Social Media Management for Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Sep-16 — /EPR Network/ — The web presence experts at MORBiZ have put together a thoughtful cheatsheet to help small business owners grow their social media following. This guide has been published on the MORBiZ website at www.morbiz.com/great-ways-to-grow-your-small-business-facebook-following. Within the guide, small business owners and social media managers will find tips and tricks to help jumpstart their audience growth on Facebook and other popular social media channels.

A few of the important topics covered include branding your new business Facebook page and ensuring that the about section is optimized for search, both on and off Facebook. In addition, the guide discusses the proper imagery for the page and how to set up your profile so it is geo-targeting the correct audience. A properly executed profile set up is a critical first step in building an online audience.

Additionally, MORBiZ recommends to establish a content calendar to allow for routine distribution of materials across your social channels. The guide further examines the type of content that should be shared on social media, such as photos, text and videos. Lastly, one will learn about engagement ideas to maximize the reach of the page and its content. One important tip is to join groups on Facebook and interact as the business. This organic approach will accelerate audience growth.

For more information, be sure to read the guide at www.morbiz.com/great-ways-to-grow-your-small-business-facebook-following.

About the Author MORBiZ uses the latest technology, proven techniques, quality content and in depth research to offer high value, hyper-local web presence, Internet & mobile marketing, custom mobile apps, automated reputation management solutions and free guest WiFi marketing programs.