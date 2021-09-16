Baked Potato Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The next section offers an overview of the global frozen potato market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – frozen potato. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global frozen potato market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of frozen potato. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for frozen potato manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the broad scope of the global frozen potato market, the report provides in-depth and segment-wise analysis. The global frozen potato market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. This segmentation also offers country-wise forecast on all the key parameters of the frozen potato market.

The report’s last section comprises of the global frozen potato market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global frozen potato market.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Frozen Potato Market

Europe is expected to dominate the global frozen potato market. By the end of 2017, Europe frozen potato market is projected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share. Increasing investment in new product development, rising consumer attraction towards fast food and presence of the major market players are some of the reasons contributing towards the growth of frozen potato market in Europe.

North America is also expected to emerge as the second most lucrative market in the global frozen potato market. Products like french fries, sweet, and cooked potatoes are some of the fastest selling products in North America.

Fries are expected to be the largest consumed frozen potato product. Fries are projected to exceed US$ 18,900 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, wedges as a frozen potato product are also expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

The commercial sector is expected to be the largest end-user of the frozen potato. The commercial sector is projected to account for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Meanwhile, the residential sector is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 3,500 million between 2017 and 2022.

Modern trade is expected to emerge as the largest distribution channel for frozen potato. By the end of 2022, modern trade is projected to exceed US$ 25,100 million revenue.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Fries

Wedges

Stuffed

Chunks

Slices

Dices

Baked

others End User Commercial

Residential Distribution channel Modern Trade

Grocery Shops

Convenience Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

