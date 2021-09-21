New Award: China International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX) Awards American Hygienics Corporation (AHC) A Top Wipes Manufacturer In China

NANJING, China, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The 28th China International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX), one of the largest global disposable hygiene exhibitions, awarded and gave recognition to American Hygienics Corporation (AHC) as one of the largest wet wipes manufacturers in China.

This prestigious recognition comes at a time when the world was facing one of the largest supply chain interruptions in modern-day history.

“All dealings in the supply chain were directly between CEO to CEO; it all came down to relationships and reputation in order to secure spunlace non-wovens” said Nilesh Parmar (CEO and Founder of AHC). “I had to personally meet with each of the CEO’s of our suppliers to ensure that AHC maintained their supply commitments, our suppliers also only prioritize materials to primary long-term A-list partners only.” The Covid-19 pandemic placed immense pressure on the entire supply chain throughout any sector that needed non-wovens. During the thick of this pandemic, AHC was able to secure significant capacities of non-woven enabling them to quickly and promptly cover major supply shortages in the market.

AHC inaugurated its Zhejiang brand new state-of-the-art plant in November of 2019 right when the pandemic started. This posed great opportunities in product needs and immense challenges in the execution of the new manufacturing site. This new facility was instrumental for AHC in fulfilling major shortages in the market.

AHC is one of the largest manufacturers of wet wipes in Asia with two manufacturing facilities and a gross annual output of over a billion wipes a year. Their manufacturing facilities are ISO13485 certified and manufacture regular and OTC drug wipe products as well as carry US EPA site registrations and collaborate with relevant licensees on infection control products. They have a 20-year history and are one of the pillars of the entire industry.