Alison Handling announced as finalists at the BIBAs 2021

London, UK, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alison Handling is proud to announce that following the latest round of judging, that they have made it through to the final of the BIBAs 2021 in the small business category.

The BIBAs is a celebration of some of the most exciting companies and entrepreneurs based in Lancashire, showcasing their success stories, and highlighting Lancashire’s position as a world-class business community. The BIBAs is Lancashire’s most prestigious and longest running business awards programme and is run by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce. Since 2008, thousands of entrepreneurs have entered the BIBAs, and they have welcomed over 10,000 guests to their renowned annual ceremony.

Alison Handling is up against GRP55 T/A Group55, Nextday Freight Ltd, Nutree Life Ltd, Nybble IT, SR Supply Chain Consultants Ltd, Training Works (NW) Ltd and Vital Life Nutraceuticals at the nail-biting finale.

This year the awards ceremony is taking place at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, in Blackpool on 17th September. Renowned for welcoming the biggest names in world entertainment, previous guest speakers include Eamonn Holmes, Russell Watson and Lulu to name but a few and this year’s BIBAs ceremony is an event not to be missed.

The judges include some of the best business minds in Lancashire and the UK. Every category has experts relevant to that individual sector. The process of making a successful entry is itself much more than submitting a paper entry and a short conversation. For finalist businesses, the ‘BIBAs on tour’ model saw the judges visit the business on-site to get a first-hand look and feel about how the business operated. By entering, Alison Handling is already testing themselves against the best in the business and being shortlisted is an achievement in itself.

Glenn Broomfield, managing director of Alison Handling said “as clearly the most prestigious business awards in the area, we are overjoyed to have been selected and shortlisted for this fantastic award and shows how far we have come as a business over recent years. I am particularly thrilled for all the staff here at Alison Handling and the recognition this brings to all their hard work through these challenging times.”

Alison Handling is the Uk’s largest independent stockist of new plastic storage boxes, plastic boxes, plastic trays, plastic skips, plastic totes, plastic pallets and plastic pallet boxes. At Alison Handling, we are proud of our reputation for the right product, at the right price, at the right time, promptly delivered from stock, coupled with an enviable level of customer service. Alison Handling is also environmentally responsible, and all our plastic storage solutions are fully recyclable.

