Howard Ross Wins Over $3 Million Verdict Against the City of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. announces a significant $3.1 million verdict achieved by Howard Ross this week against the City of St. Petersburg. This case involved development rights to an important commercial property in Midtown St. Petersburg that TLM Investment Group, LLC had leased. The commercial property was earmarked for the establishment of businesses that could have provided jobs and important services to underserved citizens of St. Petersburg. After TLM asked for and received an extension for “initial construction” and that time came due, the St. Petersburg City Council determined the criteria was not met for “initial construction” and voted to begin legal proceedings to remove TLM from the commercial property. This is after the firm had invested significant sums toward the redevelopment of the parcel. TLM brought a countersuit against the City of St. Petersburg alleging unfair treatment and wrongful termination of a lease. In an initial ruling in April 2020, the judge agreed with TLM.

In a ruling this week, Pinellas County Court Judge Lorraine Kelly ordered the City of St. Petersburg to pay TLM Investment Group, LLC $3,095,920 plus interest in damages stemming from a disputed violation of a commercial lease agreement. This amount reflected the profits that had been lost because the lease had been terminated. The City will also be responsible to pay attorney’s fees and costs.

“We were proud to be part of this great win for small businesses in St. Petersburg,” commented Howard Ross.

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has been recognized for its skill and experience in handling personal injury claims, insurance disputes, estate planning and probate, wills and trusts, criminal defense, property damage insurance claims, commercial transactions, real estate, corporate and business litigation, as well as civil litigation.

