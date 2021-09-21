Physical Security Market Consumption and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2027

Felton, California , USA, September 21 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Physical Security Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Physical Security market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Physical Security Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Physical Security Market forecast.

The Physical Security Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global physical security market size is anticipated to value USD 171.0 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Increasing concerns about safety and safety prevailing among the population across the globe coupled with the surging number of attacks and security breaches are anticipated to drive the demand for physical security solutions.

In 2019, the video surveillance system segment registered the highest share of 45.0% due to rapid technological advances for the development of cameras and video recorders. The access control segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the upcoming years owing to increasing demand for remote access controls and the development of mobile applications for operating security devices.

The service segment of system integration accounted for the largest share of 48.0% across the global market due to rapid technological advances and rising consumer’s preference over the adoption of security solutions. Also, external factors like reduction in cost prices coupled with the need for complying with safety standards are driving the market growth for this segment.

North America dominated the global market due to the rapid economic growth and the imposition of regulatory reforms for ensuring safety and security across countries like the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth over the forecasted years owing to the increasing need for smart solutions to enhance security. Also, the rising population and the need for traffic monitoring are expected to pave the demand for physical security solutions.

Some of the companies for Physical Security market are:

Pelco; Genetec Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Axis Communications AB.

