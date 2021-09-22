Combo X70 powers M-sand production in Warangal

Warangal, India, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — ERR, a leading aggregate manufacturer and supplier in Warangal with close to 15 years of experience in quarrying, recently installed a Combo X70 plant to convert their low-grade waste to M-sand.

Alternative to River Sand

River sand in the region, coming primarily from the Godavari basin, contains a high percentage of mud. This results in higher cement consumption when used in a concrete mix, making it uneconomical. M-Sand has emerged as the preferred alternative for river sand because of consistent grading, higher efficiency and lower cost.

Combo – the preferred solution for M-Sand

Once it was identified that it was possible to produce quality M-sand from low-grade VSI dust, there was no looking back for ERR. CDE Asia quickly appeared as a top solution provider backed by patented European technology. Introducing the wet processing technology meant that the abundantly generated VSI dust from its crushing operations could easily be processed and converted to quality concrete M-sand (Zone II) and plaster sand, thereby adding to ERR’s top line.

Witnessing and examining one of the existing CDE plants in action only cemented ERR’s faith in the high-end technology and quality of the sand output. The compactness, assembly and automation of the plant ensured a higher ROI with minimum investment. Clean power with low energy requirement per ton of feed, no additional land requirement, and a dust-free system – all in a plant with total noise output below 80db. It was a win-win on the cards.

The existing setup at the project site consisted mainly of a 300 tph, 3 stage crusher. The addition of the Combo X70 Mobile Washing Plant with a feeding system allowed for custom washing the crusher dust, grading them, and helped in sand production. The operations commenced with an eye on producing M-Sand and finding a long-term replacement for river sand.

Mr. Ramana Reddy, MLA and the Zilla Parishad Chairman, Mr. Dhanraj Jyothi attended the launch event held on 11th August 2021. Both the sand quality and the equipment got a thumbs up from the dignitaries.

Superior technology

Using the patented pollution-free, eco-friendly sand production techniques by CDE Asia has helped create a new revenue stream for ERR. Some of the key features of the plant are:

No liquid or effluent released into the atmosphere

All fractions of the rock converted to products

Recycling and recirculating 95% of water supply

Low moisture in the sand product makes it more concrete-ready

Mr. Errabelli Ravinder Rao, owner of ERR summed up the experience by saying, “CDE is the pioneer in producing quality plaster sand & concrete sand. We saw and observed their fantastic machine – the compactness, automation, eco-friendly process & minimal maintenance and we decided to buy it. After installing the CDE plant, we are fully satisfied with the quality of M-sand. Each part of the plant is genuine, and we believe that we took a great decision by choosing CDE.”

While it is encouraging to have the vote of confidence from ERR, CDE Asia is always striving towards converting opportunities to clocking unprecedented value for all its customers and stakeholders.

