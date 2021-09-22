In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2024. The rising number of certified clinical laboratories requires quality control (QC) services to maintain their standards, associated with the increasing acceptance of third party providers of quality control services, to ensure the accurate and reproducible test results, and better outcomes which is anticipated to drive the growth.

Request a Sample Copy of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market/request-sample

For the establishment of definite standards of quality, the internal Quality Control (QC) programs and the external QAS (Quality Assurance Schemes) is very important to ensure validity and reliability of the test results obtained by the IVD devices. These programs are essential in confirming the delivery of patient diagnostic outcomes, which are reliable and without errors, such as misdiagnosis because of device-related errors, which can impact the health of the patient.

IVD Quality Control Market Application Outlook, by Revenue (USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation

Microbiology

Others

IVD Quality Control Market Type Outlook, by Revenue (USD Million), 2013 – 2024

Quality Controls

Plasma-based Controls

Serum-based Controls

Whole Blood-based Controls

Other IVD Quality Controls

Data Management

Quality Assurance Services

IVD Quality Control Market End-use Outlook, by Revenue (USD Million), 2013 – 2024

Home-care

Laboratory

Hospitals

Others

Top Players Analysis Covered in these report

Siemens Healthcare

Alere

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific and many others

Access In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market

In 2016, largest market share of the IVD quality control market was found to be of North America with revenue of approximately USD over 400.0 million. The existence of a huge number of qualified clinical laboratories, a good distribution network and the rising number of IVD products approvals having assured safety and quality from the regulatory authorities are some of the major driving factors.

The Asia Pacific region had the highest CAGR of over 4.8% owing to the rising government efforts for the standardization of the testing procedures of the clinical laboratory to improve accuracy of results.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com