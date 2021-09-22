Collision Avoidance System Market Development Status, Product Outlook & Dynamics, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Collision Avoidance System Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Collision Avoidance System Market size is expected to value at USD 18.97 billion by 2025. The collision avoidance systems market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the introduction of advanced technologies in automotive sector such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), digital camera, radar, and ultrasound technologies.

Key Players:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TRW automotive

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the collision avoidance system market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 21.2% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the collision avoidance system industry.

Robust growth in automotive industry in North America and Asia pacific region due to the rising sales of sports, utility and luxury vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Rise in the number of manufactures that are incorporating the collision avoidance system into their mass-market models is expected to pave a way for future market developments. Increasing adoption of collision avoidance system allows the sharp decline in the number of road accidents. Additionally, mitigating the impact on vehicle occupants and pedestrians, in a case of an accident. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of collision avoidance systems market over the next seven years.

Moreover, rising awareness among consumers, higher approval rate, coupled with substantial investment by industry participants for extensive research &development are propelling market expansion, in the recent years. A collision avoidance system is also termed as a pre-crash system, or forward collision warning system, or collision-mitigating system, is largely adopted in luxury cars to prevent or reduce the severity of a collision. Addition of GPS sensors that can detect fixed dangers such as approaching stop signs via a location database are some of the exclusive features of the system. The collision avoidance system works very well with pre-charge the brakes and an automatic braking or emergency brake assist system, thus positively impacting market growth further.

Application Outlook:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Parking Assistance

Technology Outlook:

Radar

Camera

Ultrasonic

LiDAR

Regional Outlook:

The collision avoidance system is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in automotive sector, favorable laws & regulations, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the collision avoidance system with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with robust growth of automotive sector, increasing demand for luxury vehicles, strong economic growth, rising purchasing power of consumers, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

