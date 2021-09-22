Fat Replacers Market Profit Margin Analysis & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fat Replacers Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Fat Replacers Market size is expected to value at USD 2.79 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand for low-calorie dietary products and advanced food ingredients. Rising personal disposable income and growing product penetration across the globe is predicted to drive the growth of fat replacers industry during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Agritech Worldwide, Inc.

DKS Co. Ltd.

CP Kelco

Avebe U.A.

Ulrick & Short

DSM

DuPont Danisco

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle PLC

Kerry Group PLC

Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand from food & beverage industry, recent technological advancement in manufacturing methodologies, and growing influence of latest health & wellness trends are complementing market growth of fat replacers, in the recent years. Globally, the fat replacers market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the fat replacers industry.

Growing consumer base and increasing per capita income among individuals, and improved products quality are some of the key factors driving market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, strict laws and regulation regarding manufacturing processes, excessive consummation of high-calorie food products, changing lifestyle patterns, and growing health concerns are driving market progress. Increasing adoption in dairy and bakery products, and robust growth of beverage industry is anticipated to augment market expansion in the upcoming years.

Changing food patterns and increasing demand for packaged and processed foods that offer convenience and safety are bolstering overall market value for fat replacers. Addition of fat replacers in the global food supply chain to meet the nutritional requirement and improve life span of the product, are positively affecting the market performance of fat replacers. Other factors such as high penetration of organized retail sector in urban as well as rural areas on global scale is augmenting the market growth, in recent years.

Application Outlook:

Bakery & confectioneries

Dairy & frozen desserts

Beverages

Processed meat

Dressings, margarines & spreads

Convenience foods

Product Outlook:

Carbohydrate based

Protein based

Fat based

Regional Outlook:

The fat replacers industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in food & beverages industry, changing food habits, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the fat replacers market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising personal disposable income, increasing consummation of confectioneries and dietary processed food products, ever-growing population and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

