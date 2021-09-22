Gardening Equipment Market Trends, Capacity, Production And Forecast Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gardening Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Gardening Equipment Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company (Agriculture & Turf)

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Power Tools)

Robomow-Friendly robotics

Toro

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the gardening equipment market include increasing annual incomes, changing consumer lifestyle, increase in backyard cooking, expansion of modern homes and usage of gardens for hosting parties. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including disturbances in retail market for garden products and unfavorable natural calamities.

Product Outlook:

Hand Tools Weeder Cape Cod Weeder Paving Weeder Fishtail Weeder Hoe Shears & Snips

Lawnmowers

Trimmers & Edgers

Water management Equipment

End-Use Outlook:

Residential

Commercial/Government

The “Residential Market” segment led the market of gardening equipment in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that may attribute to the growth of market include rising interest in outdoor activities and small garden farming in flat systems.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the gardening equipment market size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include the occurrence of suitable garden space and strict regulations pertaining to garden maintenance. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific owing to rise in disposable income, increasing consciousness among people, and improved standards of living. Canada, US and Western Europe will remain to account for the vast majority of the world demand. Moreover, countries such as Canada, the England, and the U.S. have strong garden care cultures and residential lawn.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the gardening equipment industry comprise Castorama, BayWa AG, Home Retail Group PLC, Daiya Tsusho Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Company Limited, Kingfisher PLC, The Ace Hardware Corp., Kingfisher PLC, Deere & Company, The Home Depot Inc., Textron Incorporated, Toro Company, The Ace Hardware Corp., Wesfarmers Ltd and Wal-Mart Stores Incorporated. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

