Watt utilities offers self-termination service from energy contracts

Manchester, UK, 2021-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Watt utilities can help UK-based customers self-terminate their energy contracts from their existing suppliers. The process can take several steps and an average of one month from the date of sending a termination notice. Watt utilities offers the service of guiding its customers throughout the whole process to terminate the contract and switch to another supplier.

Customers who want to switch energy providers for any reason need to self-terminate the contract before. This step is essential to avoid automatic renewals and starting with a new contract that may extend to up to a year.

Although the Regulatory agency Ofgem (Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) requires all energy providers to send a notice three months before the renewal date, not all customers are eligible to receive this letter. Microbusinesses will not receive the notice where micro business is defined as a business that consumes less than 100,000 kWh of electricity and less than 293,000 kWh of gas per year. Also, businesses with less than ten employees are considered microbusinesses and are not eligible to receive renewal letters.

Even though, customers who receive renewal letters might forget the exact date they have to send a termination letter to their energy provider. They might also send the notice later than requires, hence, the contract cannot be terminated for another period of time.

For customers to terminate the energy contracts, they need to figure out the period they are allowed to terminate their contract. This period differs according to the energy provider. Then, they need to send a termination letter to the energy provider before this period ends. Once received, the energy provider has to terminate the contract from its end within the determined period.

Provided that a customer decided to terminate the contract before the allowed termination period, exist fees may apply. These fees are applied by the energy provider which ranges from £5 to £30 per utility. Not all energy providers charge exist fees. So, customers need to contact their supplier if they decided to terminate the contract before it is due.

The period is around 16 days for those who want to terminate electricity contracts and switch to another one. The same process occurs for switching gas providers but within 18 days. In both cases, customers are given a cooling-off period of 14 days in case they want to change their minds. The cooling-off period is obligatory for all energy suppliers either electricity or gas.

Watt utilities help customers self-terminate their energy contracts and provide them with other options to switch to. With the “Get a quote” service, customers can find alternative energy providers at cheaper prices and better deals. All of the processes are done online via Watt Utilities website with no need to contact the supplier directly.

The company also helps customers to choose the best deals that suit their needs. Customers can contact Watt utilities by sending a message via the message form on their website and one of Watt Utilities consultants will reply.

Anyone living in the UK can self-terminate their energy contracts and switch the supplier. Even those renting their homes can switch suppliers if they, not the landlord, pay for their utilities.

Business owners can benefit from Watt Utilities services and get help terminating their contracts and switching to other providers. Watt utilities aims to facilitate the process of switching energy providers by offering hundreds of energy deals where business owners can choose from. Watt utilities offer its customers exclusive deals when switching using their “Switch Online” service to save money and get better service.