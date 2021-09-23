NLL Partners With Lax Sav As Official Equipment Partner

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, today announced a three-year partnership with Lax Sav (@laxsav), a lacrosse company that specializes in manufacturing lacrosse gloves, team orders, and apparel, as an Official Equipment Partner for the NLL through the 2023-2024 season. The partnership will begin for the 2021-22 season beginning December 3, 2021 for Face Off Weekend.

“The National Lacrosse League is proud to partner with Lax Sav to provide more equipment options for our players and teams across the league. Lax Sav will provide our athletes with high quality gloves and enhanced safety protection,” said Nick Sakiewicz, NLL Commissioner. “We want to continue working with the best in the business and Lax Sav is establishing themselves in the space of box lacrosse equipment and apparel.”

The League and Lax Sav will put an emphasis on bringing the fans closer to the game and players throughout the season with unique content creation cooperation.

Lax Sav already boasts a star lineup of NLL endorsed players including Dhane Smith (Buffalo), Mitch Jones (Vancouver), Shawn Evans (Rochester), Latrell Harris (Toronto), Jake Withers (Halifax), Joe Resetarits (Albany) and Jeff Wittig (Rochester).

“Lax Sav is proud to partner with the NLL. We are a passionate lacrosse family with game changing capabilities; and the opportunity to work with the best is something we value tremendously,” said Fred Rooymans, Lax Sav Founder. “We want to see the league and its dedicated players flourish. We are here to bring innovation, growth, and unique value. This new partnership and its long term capabilities are revolutionary, and we are excited to work alongside the NLL to bring the fans exclusive content and never before seen athlete supported products.” Said Scott Fitchett, Lax Sav Founder.

For the most up to date information and breaking news, sign up for the NLL newsletter at NLL.com. Also follow Deputy Commissioner Jessica Berman and Commissioner Sakiewicz on Twitter @JessicaBerman1 and @NLLcommish, respectively.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas NLL, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For more information, visit NLL.com and find @NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information visit NLL.com.

About Lax Sav

Lax Sav, an Ontario based company, is a premier provider of manufactured goods and marketing services. Founded in 2019, Lax Sav made its name in hard and soft good manufacturing and custom memorabilia design. Lax Sav embraces innovation and as such has become a leader in athlete branding offering a suite of services including brand design, auxiliary revenue tracking, and likeness programming.