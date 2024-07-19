O’Donnell & Naccarato Promotes Kyle Terry to Principal

Philadelphia, PA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato is pleased to announce that Kyle J. Terry, PE, has been promoted to Principal, recognizing his exemplary contributions, leadership, and dedication to O&N and its clients throughout his eight-year tenure with the firm.

In his new role, Kyle will continue to drive O&N’s growth nationally and uphold the firm’s commitment to delivering high-quality structural engineering solutions. As Principal, he will lead a team of talented engineers and collaborate closely with O&N’s clients to ensure the successful execution of projects from inception to completion.

“We are thrilled to promote Kyle to Principal,” said Dennis Mordan, PE, SE, President of O’Donnell & Naccarato. “His dedication to client satisfaction, structural design innovation, and excellence in project execution have been invaluable to our firm. We look forward to his continued leadership in this new role and are confident that he will excel in driving our firm’s success.” Kyle brings over 15 years of extensive structural engineering experience, having led the successful completion of some of O&N’s largest and most complex projects, including:

• Stockton University – Atlantic City Campus – Atlantic City, NJ

• UPMC – York Memorial Hospital & Hillman Cancer Center – York, PA

• AmeriHealth Headquarters and Parking Garage – Newtown Square, PA

• CHOP – Hub for Clinical Collaboration – Philadelphia, PA

• RCINJ – Jack & Cheryl Morris Pavilion – New Brunswick, NJ

• Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital Expansion – Wilkes-Barre, PA

Kyle holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Delaware and a master’s degree in structural engineering from Lehigh University. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Kyle’s promotion is a testament to his talent and hard work, as well as the respect he has earned from both colleagues and clients. O&N is excited to see the positive impact he will continue to make as he takes on this new leadership role.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato is an employee-owned structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Philadelphia, Mountainside, New Jersey, New York City, Indianapolis, Miami, Orlando and Columbus. With strong experience in every major vertical construction sector, O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building, starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.