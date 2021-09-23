Jaqueline Meneses de Thacher Joined Hope Gymnastics Academy’s Team

Jaqueline Meneses de Thacher became one of Hope Gymnastics Academy Coaches

Ashburn, VA, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Hope Gymnastics Academy is a specially-equipped gymnastics facility in Ashburn whose team of coaches strives for the top-level in gymnastics for kids. The positive work atmosphere, modern equipment, and constant support of trainers in this academy are the main benefits that it has to offer to all present and future members. These days, a truly motivated gymnastics coach with experience in competing National and International as a Guatemalan gymnast, Jaqueline Meneses de Thacher, has joined Hope Gymnastics Academy’s staff. Jaqueline’s valuable professional experience together with her planning skills are going to be a special benefit to all kids who enroll in the academy.

Hope Gymnastics Academy especially plans gymnastics for toddlers in Ashburn. Namely, children go through the set of targeted and professionally prepared fun activities whose focus is always on fine motor skills, coordination, and keeping balance with the assistance of the Hope Gymnastics Academy’s team of coaches. In this way, core fundamental gymnastics movements for toddlers are taught in the most proper way inside the Hope Gymnastics Academy’s facility.

Hope Gymnastics Academy organizes gymnastics classes in Virginia for kids starting with 18 months of age those who are 9 years old and up. Gymnastics for kids in Ashburn is presented through well-structured gymnastics classes with specialized themes adjusted to kids’ age and abilities. In the scope of gymnastics of kids in Ashburn, the team of Hope Gymnastics Academy’s coaches gives their best to promote and develop children’s motor skills, teamwork, support, balance, coordination, and love towards gymnastics. The basic goal of gymnastics classes for kids in Ashburn is to encourage children’s confidence to step to the next exercising Hope Gymnastics Academy’s level.

Hope Gymnastics Academy offers trampoline and tumbling practicing in Ashburn. These activities are aimed at children who are ready to spend 55 minutes inside the Hope Gymnastics Academy’s facility and who are at least 5 years old. Trampoline and tumbling in Ashburn is modeled for children who express a desire to learn all tumbling skills. One of the instructors from Hope Gymnastics Academy is specially trained to teach some basic and advanced tumbling steps, which are done using tumble track, floor, or trampoline paying vast attention to children’s safety and adequate body techniques.

Hope Gymnastics Academy is a first-class gymnastics facility located in Ashburn. Its dedicated and experienced coaches together with the up-to-date and utterly-safe equipment set Hope Gymnastics Academy apart in the gymnastics world. The stimulating and child-friendly environment with the Olympic-level gymnastics who are the staff of this academy, make children reach and show their physical maximum and learn to be persistent. The final result of the teamwork and practicing in the Hope Gymnastics Academy is the personal success and satisfaction of every child and his parent.

