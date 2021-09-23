Intelligent Power Module Market to Witness the Highest Growth in APAC Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Intelligent Power Module Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Voltage Rating, Current Rating, Circuit Configuration, Power Devices (IGBT & MOSFET), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Growing focus of worldwide governments on generating power using renewable sources, rising adoption of electric vehicles globally, increasing use of IPMs to improve system reliability and performance, and surging utilization of IPMs in the personal computing applications owing to their compact design and increased energy efficiency are the key driving factors for the intelligent power module market.

IPM with current rating up to 100 A to account for a largest share of the intelligent power module market by 2025

IPMs with a current rating of up to 100 A suffice the purpose of domestic applications, which comprise daily use appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers. Such IPMs are manufactured by all major players, such as Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). The key target segment of these IPMs is the consumer electronics sector. Some of the benefits of these IPMs are the cost savings from a smaller footprint and reduced PCB space. Easy implementation of 2- or 3-phase motor drives with half-bridge IPMs and half-bridge configuration enables a more flexible board design with better thermal performance.

IGBT intelligent power modules accounted for the largest market share in 2019

IGBT-based IPMs combine the advantages of low-loss, high-speed IGBTs with protection circuitry and optimized gate drive. The switching time of IGBT IPM is faster than bipolar transistors but slower than that of MOSFETs. These IPMs continuously monitor the power device current by using IGBT chips with advanced current sensing capabilities. The gate (base) drive circuit is simple. The modules also provide undervoltage lockout protection and overtemperature protection. IGBT-based IPM modules are available across all the current and voltage rating categories. Manufactured by all the key players in the market, IGBT-based IPMs have seen continuous improvements in packaging, power chip, and control chip technology. IPMs using 600 V IGBTs are used in consumer and industrial applications for driving fans, pumps, and compressors.

The Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the intelligent power module market by 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the intelligent power module market in 2020. China is the world’s largest producer and end-user of consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and home appliances. The increasing need for power management in consumer electronics products is fueling the demand for intelligent power modules in the consumer electronics vertical.

Industrial automation and the need for efficient use of power for various industrial applications are further driving the demand for power electronics devices in the industrial vertical. Renewable energy generation is one of the key revenue pockets for the intelligent power market in APAC. Governments in multiple countries of the region are motivating the shift toward renewable energy generation, mainly photovoltaics or solar, through offers and subsidies.

Fast-track adoption of electric vehicles across the region is also a chief factor driving the intelligent power module market growth. Various countries in APAC have set targets to increase the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution levels. For instance, China has raised its 2025 sales target for electrified cars; the country wants about 25% of new cars sold by 2025 to be electrified. The Japanese government has aimed to have all new cars sold in Japan to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2050. Likewise, the Korean government is aiming to achieve the electrification of 33% of new vehicles by 2030. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the intelligent power module market in APAC.

A few of the key players in the intelligent power module market are Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Semikron (Germany), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), Sanken Electric (Japan), Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics (China), and Sino Microelectronics (China).

