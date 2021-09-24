Bioceramics Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bioceramics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Bioceramics Market is expected to reach USD 19.05 billion by 2022. Bioceramics are the ceramic materials mainly developed for use as dental and medical implants. They are primarily used to replace hard tissue in the body such as teeth and bone. Exclusively used bioceramics are hydroxyapatite, alumina, and zirconia. The hydroxyapatite is a form of calcium phosphate.

Key Players:

Wright Medical Group, Inc

Royal DSM

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

CeramTec

Amedica Corporation

CAM Bioceramics BV

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc

Straumann

Nobel Biocare

Collagen Matrix, Inc

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Kyocera Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/bioceramics-market-size/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The bioceramics market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of bioceramics market are growth in aging population leading to rise in ortho-biological and spinal surgeries, rising demand from biocompatible materials, and growing usage in the dental care sector and replacing diseased heart tissues of the body. However, strict regulatory and clinical processes may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Bioceramics industry is segmented based on type, material, application, and region.

Application Outlook:

Dental

Orthopedic

Material Outlook:

Alumina

Zirconia

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany

Asia Pacific Japan China

RoW

Globally, Europe accounted for the substantial market share of bioceramics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising demand from the dental application in Germany, France, England, and Italy and the growing occurrence of lifestyle correlated chronic diseases. Germany is a major consumer of bioceramics in this region. The reason could be increasing demand from the orthopedic and dental sector.

North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of bioceramics in this region.

The key players of bioceramics market are Sagemax Bioceramics, Carborundum Universal, Royal DSM, CeramTec, Morgan Advanced Materials, CamBioceramics, JYOTI CERAMIC, Doceram Medical, and Institut Straumann. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/