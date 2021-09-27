Growing Printing Industry Is Expected To Drive Demand For Squeegee Market

The latest Fact.MR study of the global Squeegee Market survey offers an overall compilation of the historical, current, and future prospect of Squeegee Market sales, along with the factors responsible for the growth and demand of Squeegee Market.

Global Squeegee Market: Overview

With the rapidly growing printing industry and household cleaning applications, squeegees have found a great place as a critical source for cleaning in these industries. A squeegee is a tool with a flat, smooth rubber blade that is often used to control the flow of fluid on a flat surface. Originally, squeegees were used for cleaning and printing, but now squeegees are widely used for various purposes.

A squeegee is used for floor cleaning, printing and photography, glass cleaning, and many other applications. In addition, the emerging trend of making custom doctor blades is also driving demand for the product in the market.

The world market for doctor blades consists of small and large manufacturers and is driven by local or regional manufacturers. Because squeegees are flexible and portable, a single squeegee can be used for multiple cleaning purposes.

Geographical Data Analysis of Squeegee Market Survey Research Report Is Based On:

Global Squeegee Market: Segmentation

On the type of material used, the Global Squeegee Market can be divided into:

Rubber

neoprene

polyurethane

The global Squeegee Market can be divided into following segments on the basis of hardness:

Soft (60A)

Medium (70A)

Hard (80A)

Extra hard (90A)

The Global Squeegee Market can be divided as follows on the basis of the squeegee profile:

Square edge

Square edge with rounded corners

Rounded edge

Double beveled edge

Single beveled edge

The Global Squeegee Market can be divided into:

Cleaning

glass

window

floor

street

printing and photography

pasting

pad-pasting

whale

Paper Insert

The Global Squeegee Market can be segmented into on the basis of sales channel into:

Retail stores

E-commerce

Modern retail

Other distribution channel

Global Squeegee Market: Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Squeegee Market Are:

Haviland Corporation

Lidco

Midwest Rubber

Flexaust

Tennant

Other key players

Global Squeegee Market: Regional Overview

The Global Squeegee Market can be segmented as follows on the basis of geographic region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia-Pacific ex Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In the developed economies of North America and Europe, there are a large number of prominent doctor blade companies due to the significant demand and high investment capacity. Additionally, in regions such as North America and Europe, there is an increasing trend towards custom doctor blades, which gives the doctor blade market more opportunities. The rapidly increasing modernization in the countries of Latin America and MEA will rapidly increase the demand for doctor blades in the region

The increasing urbanization, the growing demand in the printing industry and the increasing population will ensure a rapid growth of the squeegees in the APEJ in the forecast period. Therefore, North America and Europe are expected to account for a larger market for the doctor blade market, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see higher growth for the doctor blade market.

The easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor costs in countries like Japan and China will lead to the development of much cheaper doctor blades with innovative new trends and driving technological changes. Therefore, these countries are expected to help in the expansion of the doctor blade market.

The increasing per capita expenditure for household cleaners in the developing regions will lead to the formation of a high-quality basis for the doctor blade market. The doctor blade market will show increased opportunities and moderate growth in the forecast period.

Global Squeegee Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving the squeegee market is the rapidly growing printing industry in developing regions. Because squeegees are affordable and easy to use, it is one of the first products to be used for cleaning purposes.

The inexpensive natural rubber squeegees are the most widely used squeegees on the market. Due to the ready availability of doctor blades in different regions, the doctor blades have experienced high market growth.

The biggest innovation in the squeegee market is the increasing use of composite squeegees or the multi-durometer blade. This has resulted in significant growth in the doctor blade market.

Natural rubber has poor abrasion resistance and poor resistance to strong solvents, which is a decisive limitation for the natural rubber-based doctor blade. Increasing urbanization and emerging economies in developing regions are driving the growth of the squeegee market.

