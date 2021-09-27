Free Fall Sensor Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Free Fall Sensor Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

As we all are aware, what happens in a free fall, the particular object is free of any force or control, and it falls freely. Free fall sensor market size on the basis of product spans Automatic fall detection and Manual fall detection. The procedure through which a particular object drops and descends devoid of any impulsion or hold is known as free falling. In the similar way, a free fall sensor is employed to identify the same. The sensor can be incorporated into any instrument to notify and keep a check on the free fall of that object.

It has been noted that healthcare segment occupies the largest share as far as all the applications are concerned. The sensor is also utilized as an important component of free fall detection systems particularly for senior citizens. This particular sensor can be set up in any device that has its application in sensing and identifying their accidental fall.

Moreover, these sensors are also employed in helicopters and aircrafts to trigger and set off the emergency response teams in case of an unexpected drop in elevation. Other than that, it finds its application in elevators too to set the braking systems in motion when a sudden and unforeseen fall takes place. The prominent factor that is playing a major part in raising the market share includes rapidly increasing geriatric population. In Europe and North America, it has been noted that the count of elderly calling for help is rising considerably year by year.

Most of the healthcare institutes are providing assisted living programs, due to which wearable free fall sensors are becoming highly preferred and chosen among various sectors. The wearable also allows institutes to check the vital statistics of an individual depending upon which appropriate medication is administered. It has been noted that free fall detection systems are now days being employed to trace whether a particular person has fallen down or not.

Furthermore, an automated response system can be deployed in amalgamation with a free fall sensor for best possible results. The only factor that is turning a major hurdle in the market growth is the sky-scraping costs of setting up a free fall detection system. It may prove as a key challenge for the market growth in the future. It is said that they are not yet recognized as a component of the standard system in many of the healthcare institutes. It has been observed that automatic fall detection systems are gaining huge recognition and popularity across the world.

Other than that, factors like rising geriatric population, rise in the frequency of chronic diseases, and strong penetration of smartphones is likely to contribute in raising the market share of the region. The United States is deemed as the major contributor in the North America market. The key players operating in the free fall sensor market include MariCare Oy, Medical Guardian, MobileHelp, Bay Alarm Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, LifeWatch, ADT, and Tunstall.

