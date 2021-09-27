Ice Tea Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

250 Pages Ice Tea Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Ice Tea. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ice Tea Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ice Tea market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Ice Tea

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Ice Tea, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ice Tea Market.

Key Segments Covered of Ice tea Market

Product Type

Bottled Tea

Powdered Tea

Tea Bags

Tea Type

Fruit-infused Tea Lemon Tea Ginger Tea Cherry Tea Peach Tea Apple Tea Mango Tea Others

Liquor-infused Tea

CBD-infused Tea

Specialty Tea Matcha Tea Kombucha Tea



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Price Range

Economy

Mid-range

Premium

Sales Channel

HORECA

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Ice Tea Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the ice tea market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of ice tea.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of ice tea market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the ice tea market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse feature, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the ice tea market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of ice tea during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The ice tea market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for ice tea are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Kilo Tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.

Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global Ice tea market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the ice tea market report, which have helped deliver projection on regional markets.

These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the ice tea market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for ice tea has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of ice tea, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of ice tea has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the ice tea market.

Prominent companies operating in the global ice tea market include Nestle SA, Unilever, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Arizona Beverages, Mother Packers, Harris Freeman and Co., BOS Brands, etc.

Over the coming years, extensive demand for ice tea is expected with the arrival of trendy and flashy flavors. Also, reduced sugar content and health-beneficial unsweetened ice tea is expected to go mainstream, and is predicted to drive the market over the coming years. Pertaining to rise in illnesses such as heart diseases, cancer, cholesterol, and diabetes, the industry is witnessing high growth in demand for herbal tea and green tea.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global ice tea market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 7% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Ice Tea Market Study

The global ice tea market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2030.

Bottled ice tea is predicted to grow at a sturdy rate of more than 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

East Asia is the transcendent market with a value of US$ 33.3 Bn in 2019, and is set to balloon at a vigorous CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Organic Ice tea is set observe a brisk growth rate of 8.% CAGR, while conventional ice tea is projected to add 2X its value over the forecast period.

Regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to witness a surge at CAGRs of 8.6% and 8.8%, respectively.

By sales channel, online retailers is leading among all, globally, in term of growth rate, expected to progress at a high CAGR of more than 9% over the forecast period, whilst departmental stores are expected to follow next at a handsome CAGR of 7.5%.

An important market, China, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%, while India is set to race ahead at 9.3%.

The U.S. ice tea market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% through 2030.

