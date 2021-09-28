Deck up your lips with the perfect colour for any mood with SUGAR Cosmetic’s hot new anniversary launch- Good Moodies Lip Crayons!

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Helping you perfect your kisses in just a single swipe is the SUGAR Good Moodies Lip Crayon. Intensely pigmented, these high coverage lip crayons set to an ultra-matte finish and stay put for up to 16 hours. Feather-light texture, glides on smooth and non-drying, there’s nothing to not love about these crayon lipsticks.

From eating your favourite sandwich to sipping juices or even sharing a kiss or two; do it all effortlessly as these lip crayons boast of a smudge-proof, transfer-proof and kiss-proof formula! Apart from giving your lips a lush upgrade, these crayon lipsticks are ideal for lining your lips as well as filling in. Its sleek, slim bullet and fuss-free retractable twist-to-reveal body allows for easy and precise application.

The perfect hybrid for everyday wear, these lip crayons come packed in a cute pink packaging that’ll surely have you head over heels in love with it. Formulated without parabens, artificial fragrance and talc, take your lipstick game to a whole new level of fierceness as you flaunt one of these lip crayon shades on your next outing.

Available in 10 shades:

Priced at INR 599/-

About SUGAR Cosmetics (www.sugarcosmetics.com):

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favourite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 10,000+ retail outlets as of 2020 across 130+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

