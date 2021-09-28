B&D Pools, LLC Welcomed New Team Members

Silver Spring, MD, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — B&D Pools, LLC is a respectable pool service provider whose work is marked as timely and professionally done. This firm always cares for the client’s opinion and carries out all pool activities according to the pre-defined plan. These days, B&D Pools, LLC has announced that its team has expanded. Namely, three new pool technicians have become part of B&D Pools, LLC promising that they are going to give their best to meet the clients’ needs efficiently and cost-effectively while caring to preserve the most satisfactorily pool’s condition.

B&D Pools, LLC carries out all kinds of pool services in Silver Spring, MD. Pool owners hire this company with the main goal to preserve the original condition of their pool, as an oasis during hot summer days. However, regular pool maintenance is important throughout the year and not only when the swimming season comes. Pool service in Silver Spring, MD includes pool opening and pool closing, done to keep the pool in the best shape. Professional pool technicians from B&D Pools, LLC take care of the pool bottom, walls, surrounding area, as well as of a pump, filter, and pool cover. Special attention is paid to pool water, its level and chemical balance to ensure that it is healthy enough to receive all swimmers.

B&D Pools, LLC offers pool plaster services in Silver Spring, MD. This company stresses that pool plasters are highly important since they add aesthetic value to the pool and ensure structural integrity, cost-effectiveness, and pool durability. Pool plaster services done by the B&D Pools, LLC team cut the pool maintenance costs, and add value to the pool while making it stand out in the neighborhood.

Pool closing services are provided by B&D Pools, LLC and shown to be among the most important for preserving the original pool’s state when the cold season comes. All pool owners who really care for their swimming pools understand how important is to think about the pool closing in Silver Spring, MD. B&D Pools LLC’s staff visits the pool and takes all necessary activities to prepare the pool for the wintertime. Pool closing in Silver Spring, MD starts with bottom vacuuming and brushing the pool. B&D Pools, LLC’s workers take care of the pool water level and pool chemistry. They backwash the pool filter and install the leaf net, safety, and the winter cover.

B&D Pools, LLC has been in the pool business for over 15 years, This company, being fully licensed and insured, is recognized as a reliable provider of both commercial and residential pool services in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC area. The well-coordinated team of pool technicians from B&D Pools, LLC is ready to take care of a client’s pool instantly using the up-to-date pool equipment. With the help of B&D Pools, LLC every pool will not only function but also be in the perfect shape.

For more information, please visit: http://bndpools.com/

Contact info:

Company: B&D Pools LLC

Address: 1107 Dennis Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Phone: (240) 716-4109

Email: bndpoolsllc@gmail.com

Website: http://bndpools.com/

Contact Person: Djordje Mincev