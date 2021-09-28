GHP Awards 2021 Honored Freyr for ‘Innovative Global Regulatory Services and Solutions for Life Sciences

New Jersey, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr Solutions, a leading global Regulatory solutions and services provider, has been honored for ‘Innovative Global Regulatory Services and Solutions for Life Sciences’ by the GHP (Global Health and Pharma) International Awards 2021.

Since its inception, Freyr has successfully been catering compliant Regulatory services amid growing competition, and rapid technological advancements. With 1000+ dynamic Regulatory experts assisting the clients with a specialized focus on compliance, Freyr has supported more than 750+ global clients, which stand as a proven factor for its excellence.

“Being acknowledged for our work in Regulatory Solutions and Services is indeed a great achievement. We are thankful for the recognition and aspire to meet all our customers’ needs in the best possible manner,” said Suren Dheenadayalan, CEO at Freyr. “This achievement inspires us to continue our journey as a leading Regulatory solutions and services provider. Thank you, GHP International Awards 2021,” added Suren.

About Freyr

Freyr is a leading, niche, full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company supporting, Large, Medium and Small Size Global Life sciences companies (Pharmaceutical |Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain, ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions, etc. to Post- Approval / Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management, and other related functions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across UK, Germany, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia and has a Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India.

750+ global clients and growing

1000+ global Regulatory experts

·850+ regional Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries

ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management

ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure

https://www.freyrsolutions.com/ghp-awards-2021-honored-freyr-for-innovative-global-regulatory-services-and-solutions-for-life-sciences