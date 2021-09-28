Integrative System Celebrating its 12th Anniversary in India

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — The IBM AS400 up-gradation services provider, IT consulting, .Net, and custom software development firm is celebrating its 12th anniversary with a large pool of enthusiastic clients this month. As per Integrative Systems sources – This journey was not possible without the relentless commitment of loyal customers and employees. The company positions itself for significant growth over the next ten years.

Integrative Systems began an IT consulting company primarily focused on IBM AS400 iSeries, .Net Development, and Custom software application development. The company started its operations in Chicago, Illinois, and soon expanded its wings and opened an office in India. The company also offers JDA, BPCS, up-gradation, modernization services, and web and mobile application development.

Since its inception in 2001, the company has been providing IT consulting services to clients worldwide. And, now, after more than two decades in this field, Integrative Systems has become a leading company in the IT services and software development field. And this happened because of unique IT perspectives and in-depth knowledge of the market and customer demands.

To this day, Integrative Systems is driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of our founder, which has enabled the company and employees to push new boundaries and expand the offering portfolio constantly. The company strategy of developing core business areas to address customers’ changing needs has enabled to foster a culture of innovation and engineering excellence. Today Integrative Systems are more diversified than ever with unique service offerings.

Integrative Systems has experienced exceptional growth over the past few years. Moving forward, the company aims to focus on offering exceptional IT services and deliver outstanding results from start to end of a project.

Integrative Systems is committed to providing high-end services and solutions that allow customers to maximize the benefits within their companies/industries while sticking to rigid mandates. The innovation and technology solutions that Integrative Systems offers to the clients result from years of experience and expertise in a specific industry and business process knowledge throughout the supply chain management and software development process. From research and development to testing, trials, and client submissions, the whole service offering process is unique and according to world-class standards. Similar information management and automation solutions are being utilized by Integrative Systems when taking feedback from clients.

The future goals of the Integrative Systems include developing quality software, help companies modernize their existing software setup, and providing management tools to enhance productivity. Throughout the years, Integrative Systems has continually improved services to meet the needs of the ever-changing software industry.

A Golden Year of Celebrations

As Integrative Systems kicks off its 12th year, the organization invites its members to recognize all that they have achieved together over the last decade and to look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead with several exciting events:

· The New Integrative Systems Web Site – Integrative Systems has launched a new website, redesigned to be more user-friendly and content-driven. The new site was launched a few months back and will be a valuable resource for employees and customers.

· New Office of Integrative Systems – In the wake of substantial growth, Integrative Systems will move to the new office in Pune, India, in few upcoming days. Also, the company is on its way to growing its global team in all the departments, from Software developers to data analytics, to Graphic designers and marketers.

About Integrative Systems

Integrative Systems is a Chicago, Illinois-based software development company started in 1999. The company provides IBM iSeries AS400 modernization and up-gradation services, .Net application development services, and custom software development services to the customers, especially in North America and Canada region. Although the company is open to serving customers worldwide and expanding its operations globally, it opened its office in Pune (India).

Together with its members, Integrative Systems is committed to creating a better and brighter future through continuous support services in software development. For more information, visit www.integrativesystems.com.