NEXT & Panda Make The Planet Smile

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Retail giant Next is taking low carbon foot-steps towards a greener future, collaborating with ethical home-ware brand Panda. Next pledges to “create more sustainable ways of doing business”.

Panda, the planet-friendly company that produces bamboo-based products from snuggly bed sets to luxury mattress toppers say;

“Partnering with Next is a special moment for us, we want to educate consumers in making more ethical choices at home and this collaboration is going to make an impact. We founded the company with a vision of bringing bamboo mainstream, sharing the unique benefits of a wonderful natural resource”.

Bamboo is one of the fastest growing resources in the world, it requires no chemicals and very little water to grow. The versatility of bamboo fabric makes it an eco-friendly alternative for a wide range of skin and planet friendly products.

“We must protect the worlds natural resources” says Tamir Teitelbaum, Director. A message echoed by David Attenborough. It’s the day-to-day consumer choices we make that will make a difference. Next’s influence over those choices combined with Panda’s passion for sustainability sets aspiring footsteps. Bamboo offers an abundance of benefits, it is similar in softness to silk, breathable and naturally hypo-allergenic. Next and Panda’s conscious collaboration is a welcome move and a sign of changing times. Empowering consumers with luxury choices at home, that do not cost the earth.

The planet-friendly brand has already been given the thumbs up from the likes of Good Housekeeping institute, Real Homes Loves and Indy’s best buy. Their memory foam bamboo recently bagged the T3 awards for 2020’s best pillow.

Panda take their ethical responsibilities seriously, considering the planet in every stage of production. An inspiring approach for the global bedding market.

Panda’s bedding, towels, pillows and mattress toppers are all ready for eco-friendly browsing on Next’s online store.

The new face of luxury homeware is here to stay, and it looks bamboo-tiful!

