Freyr Completed 40 PDE/ADE Reports for Ophthalmic and Otic products

New Jersey, USA, 2021-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Freyr, a leading global Regulatory solutions and services provider, is pleased to announce the feat of completing 40+ Permitted Daily Exposure (PDE) reports for a multi-national pharmaceutical company’s Ophthalmic and Otic products.

The development of PDE/ADE for ophthalmic and otic drug products is unique and requires a different approach.

