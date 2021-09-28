How Has Electric Lunch Box Demand Been Shaping across Established & Emerging Markets

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global electric lunch box market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn by 2021, and expand at a steady CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Historically the market grew 1.2X registering a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% during 2016 – 2020. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, owing to factors such as increasing preference of people towards having hot lunch at the workplace and growing demand for compact and efficient electric lunch boxes.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6462

Desire for the hot pot while working or away from home for a significant amount of time is a prominent factor driving demand for electric lunch boxes. Growing industrialization and fast-paced work lifestyle have played a major part in market expansion.

Also rise of spending on kitchenware products has brought up new avenues for the electric lunch box business. Surge in sales has bolstered investments in research & development to enhance product quality. Rising consumer requirements for efficient lunch boxes with low power consumption and better preservation of food has strengthened the market dynamics of electric lunch boxes across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Among the distribution channels, e-Commerce has been the fastest-growing segment owing to rise of the online sector over the past decade, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience high market growth at 4.7%.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for electric lunch boxes over the decade.

Demand for stainless steel boxes is anticipated to increase at a higher CAGR compared to plastic electric lunch boxes.

China and Japan collectively account for more than 50% market share in Asia Pacific.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6462

Key Segments Covered in Electric Lunch Box Industry Analysis

By Type

Grid Electric Lunch Boxes

Container Electric Lunch Boxes 2-container Electric Lunch Boxes 3 Container Electric Lunch Boxes 4-container Electric Lunch Boxes



By Raw Material

Stainless Steel Electric Lunch Boxes

Plastic Electric Lunch Boxes

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6462

Winning Strategy

Key players have been spending on technology to come up with newer lunch boxes with improved lifespan, and are targeting a variety of consumers with optimum price points. Following such an organic strategy will give them profits over the coming years. Also, introducing low-cost electric lunch boxes will help them attract newer customers in the market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/06/1996513/0/en/Fact-MR-Projects-Global-Sleep-Mask-Sales-to-Grow-at-4-CAGR-over-2019-2029-Wrap-around-Sleep-Masks-Emerging-Lucrative.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com