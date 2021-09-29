Keyhole Software Announces Hire of Two Business Development Managers

LENEXA, United States, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Keyhole Software is pleased to announce the expansion of its business development team. Keyhole welcomes Zach Johnstone and Katye Moore (Nash), each to the position of Business Development Manager. Nash will lead the territorial expansion of the current presence in St. Louis, Missouri, while Johnstone will lead expansion in an entirely new region, Denver, Colorado.

Johnstone and Moore bring essential skills in business development and sales and operation planning to the Keyhole team. They will not only expand Keyhole’s presence in growing territories but provide support to a highly skilled team on a mission to deliver custom software solutions to their clients.

Zach Johnstone

Before joining Keyhole Software, Zach Johnstone worked in the technology and SaaS industry as an Account Manager at ThinPrint. He’s equipped with outstanding sales experience on an interstate scale, previously working at Nestle as a Retail Sales Representative for the midwest region. He received a B.S. in Agricultural Business and Management from Colorado State University.

“I’m very proud and excited to be part of the Keyhole Software team! Keyhole’s decision to expand its footprint into the Denver/Rocky Mountain region was both a calculated and wise business move. Seeing their success in other markets only gave me more confidence that I was joining a great company. A successful company that cares about its people: We’re in the relationship-building business that happens to be part of the software industry. I’m happy to be part of such a great team of people with a bright future.” stated Zach Johnstone.

Katye Moore (Nash)

Katye Moore (Nash) previously worked as a Senior Physician Services Coordinator at BJC Healthcare. In addition, she has commendable sales-focused experience, working as a Recruiter for Frazier Rehab at KentuckyOne health and a Sales Representative at Cardiovascular Technology, Inc. She received a B.S. in Business Administration/Finance and Marketing from Rockhurst University and her MBA from Bellarmine University Rubel School of Business.

“I am thrilled to join a problem-solving team so focused on supporting each other no matter the size or complexity of a project. There is an obvious passion for development at Keyhole and an eagerness to take on new challenges. I am so excited to be a part of the continued expansion of Keyhole Software and to pursue relationships with our existing and potential clients & developers!” said Katye Moore (Nash).

About Keyhole Software

Keyhole Software is a Midwest-based software development and consulting firm. Whether it’s through expert consulting, custom application development, or knowledge transfer, the Keyhole Software employee consulting team is here to guide organizations through any application development challenge.

Keyhole Software was founded in 2008 by Chris DeSalvo and David Pitt. The result was a highly successful organization that continues to expand its client base both geographically and across industry lines and is recruiting, retaining, and continually challenging a highly skilled team.