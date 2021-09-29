In Vivo Toxicology Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% – Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) – Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Toxicity Testing Market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Growth Driver: Increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities;



Changing dynamics in the healthcare markets across the globe have compelled pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop products that offer real value rather than just incremental benefits. Owing to this, an increasing number of pharma companies and medical device manufacturers focus on innovation and increasing their R&D efficiencies.

R&D activities, however, are associated with a high risk of failure. One estimate is that for every 10,000 compounds synthesized in the discovery phase, only 250 reach the preclinical phase, ultimately resulting in one approved drug by the FDA (Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information). Thus, it is very important to bring down the attrition of failing molecules in the early stages of drug development. The primary goal of R&D is to increase the overall likelihood of approval of Phase I candidates by increasing the acceptance of the compounds in the preclinical stages. To achieve this, intensive R&D is conducted in the early stages of drug development. Increased R&D investments in the initial stages of drug development are likely to increase the use of in vivo toxicology methods before the drug reaches the more expensive clinical stage.

According to the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) 2019, nearly 82.7% of the venture capital investment in the US by emerging growth companies (EGCs) over the last decade was in R&D for emerging therapeutics and novel drugs. Likewise, ~50% of the venture capital investment for therapeutics was for developing biologic molecules/metabolites. Companies are also investing in research to develop breakthrough molecules/metabolites to cater to growing demands in the healthcare industry.

North America accounted for the largest share of the toxicity testing market in 2019.

Based on the region, the global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The major players operating in Toxicity Testing Market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.

