Metro Safety Training Is Making Workplace Safe for Employees across Vancouver, Canada.

British Columbia, Canada, 2021-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Metro safety trainings initiative, to make workplaces in Vancouver Canada is helping businesses become safe with their first aid and safety training courses.

The program is in full flow with individuals signing up proactively, to make sure all safety guidelines and procedures are followed in their organizations. With winter almost here, workplaces around the country become more prone to work related injuries and other slip and fall accidents. For this reason, metro safety training launched its initiative to help make workplaces safe around Vancouver, for employees and employers alike.

Instructor from within the safety initiative commented, “We see all sorts of accidents with injuries, some of them permanent, sustained at the workplace. People all over Vancouver have to be better informed about the regulations and safety procedures in organizations, and ensure that these are followed effectively. We had individuals sign up from the basic level 1 first aid training to the advanced level 3. While organizations opt for courses from forklift operator training to confined space training. We ensure that employees remain safe at their workplaces.”

Metro Safety Training offers the curriculum for these first aid and training courses and certifications to educate employees about workplace safety on a steady but manageable schedule. This prevents an information overload, and fatigue, all the while keeping a healthy attitude toward their safety courses training to guarantee optimum results.

At Metro Safety Training, their training courses include forklift operation, fall protection, and hazards in a confined space. They also offer an occupational first aid course from the basic till the advance level. The course curriculum is designed according to the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations and ensures that employees know all about workplace safety regulations and become apt at following the guidelines.

Those interested in learning more about Metro Safety Training and their workplace safety training programs can do so by following the details provided below.

About Metro Safety

Metro Safety Training offers safety training programs that include first aid safety and first aid provision. They operate in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, Surry and Coquitlam. Moreover, they offer workplace safety training, including fall protection course, forklift operation training, and confined space training.

Contact

Phone: (604) 521-4227

Fax: (604) 521-4123

Email: info.metrosafety.ca

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada

Website: https://metrosafety.ca/