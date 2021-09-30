Yoga Equipment Market Is Increase at Substantial Rate With Sales Opportunity Of US$ 400 Mn By 2031

The Recent study by Fact.MR- (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Yoga Equipment market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Yoga Equipment market as well as the factors responsible for such a Yoga Equipment Market growth.

The yoga equipment market is expected to increase at a substantial rate during the forecast period with absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 400 Mn. In 2020, the demand was seen rising at a stable rate and with the mounting implementation of strategies by key players, it is projected to increase over the projected horizon. Numerous number of health benefits by practicing yoga have stemmed rise in number of peoples practicing yoga around the world.

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Yoga Blocks & Bricks
  • Yoga Belts
  • Bolsters & Zafus
  • Yoga Chairs & Feet Up
  • Yoga Ropes & Swings
  • Exercise Balls
  • Yoga Weigh Bars
  • Others

By Sales Channel

  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Specialty Stores
  • Direct To Customer Channels
  • Third Party Online Stores
  • Others

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Yoga Equipment?

Yoga equipment manufacturers are continuously looking for improving the features and technologies to widen their customer base.

  • Barefoot Yoga
  • Jade Yoga
  • Lululemon Atheletica
  • Manduka
  • Sequentials Brands Group
  • Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
  • Gaiam
  • Yogabum
  • Aerolite
  • Aurorae
  • Khataland
  • Lining
  • Proiron
  • Easy yoga

Key questions answered in Yoga Equipment Market Survey Report:

  • What is the current scenario and key trends in Yoga Equipment Market?
  • What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
  • What are the key categories within the Yoga Equipment segments and their future potential?
  • What are the major Yoga Equipment Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
  • What is the Yoga Equipment Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

What is Driving Demand for Yoga Equipment?

Yoga has become progressively popular over the preceding years. Based on yoga figures globally, yoga has been enumerated among the top 10 most prevalent fitness activities in the world. Changing lifestyle and modernization have caused disturbing effects on the people’s health, which has results in increasing consciousness of health wellness programs.

Furthermore, the rising demand for smart yoga equipment’s, increasing consciousness among the young generation and growing consumer spending’s are key drivers powering the growth of the yoga equipment’s. The growth in the yoga practices among youngsters has led to multiply the demand for specific accessories and equipment such as exercise mats and yoga belts. Hence, the growth in popularity of yoga is anticipated to drive the overall growth.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Sports Domain:

Parallel Bars Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Ice Hockey Equipment Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Gymnastic Hoops Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2018 to 2028

