Urbanization Create Demand For Automated Waste Collection System Market

Automatic Waste Collection System Market Overview

The increasing population around the world has created problems that need immediate attention. Human being’s want of making life easy at every step has created solutions for humans but problems for the environment.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization has increased pollution of all types. Pollution can cause fatalities that are harmful to living beings. Also, pollution is the major reason for premature death and health-related problems amongst individuals. Water pollution, air pollution, noise pollution and land pollution have created havoc on planet earth.

According to the World Bank, the world generates 2.01 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste. On average, one individual generates 0.74 kilograms of waste per day. This may vary from 0.11 to 4.54 kilograms of waste per day. Today, the world’s population stands at 7,800,000,000.

Segmentation

By use

Hospitals

Hotels/Restaurants

Airports

Educational Institutions

Universities

Stadiums

Others

By Industry

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Reluctance to Use Automation Waste System Slows Down the Growth of Automatic Waste System Market

The public’s hesitation to use smart bins is a key restraint factor to the automation waste system market. Plus, many people are reluctant to let go of the old habit of the manual process of garbage collection. This is the main factor that hampers the growth of the automation waste system market. Thus, spreading awareness regarding smart bin being environment friendly is a must.

Another reason for automation waste systems not becoming popular is the need for huge investments. Anaerobic digestion needs huge investment in tanks and process vessels. Thus, it is difficult for anaerobic digestion to work on a commercial scale.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the automatic waste collecting system are

Examples of market participants in the global automated waste collection system market identified throughout the value chain include:

Caverion Corporation

Cleantech Group

Dansk SkraldesugApS

Envac

Europa Co. Ltd

Logiwaste AB

MariCap Oy

Ros Roca

Key Trends

Companies are launching apps that will help the people understand the automated waste collection system. This will reduce the hesitation of using the automated waste system within people. Also, these apps will help people know the amount of waste they are generating to create awareness. Overall, these apps will motivate people to work towards a better lifestyle.

