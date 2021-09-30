Shuttlecock Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast till 2031

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Shuttlecock Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Shuttlecock Market in forecast period 2021-2031. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Shuttlecock Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Shuttlecock Market. Key stakeholders in the Shuttlecock Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plastic, Nylon, and Synthetic: Focus on Mass Production Influencing Manufactures to Scour for Feasible Alternatives to Feathers

To pace up with the growing requirements of the amateur and professional badminton players, major manufacturers such as Yonex and Li-Ning are focusing on diversifying their product line. Launch of shuttlecocks made from plastic, nylon, and synthetic components in replacement of feather. For instance, Yonex has developed a range of ‘Mavis’ shuttlecocks that are made of nylon and Flight of these shuttlecocks are close to that of the feather shuttlecocks.

In addition, a leading sports brand based in China – Li-Ning has developed a Super Feather Shuttlecock, which is composed of goose feather to offer smooth and accurate flight under various weather conditions. In addition, the company is equipping these shuttlecocks with composite cork heads that include rubber components. Also, a recent trend witnessed in among the shuttlecock manufacturers is incorporating novel features in the shuttlecocks such as incorporating LED lights. Besides incorporating novel features, major manufacturers such as Yonex are focusing on offering shuttlecocks in various colors to offer enhanced visibility to the customers.

