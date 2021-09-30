Upcoming Space Missions Are Likely To Propel The Hybrid Propellant Market Demand Throughout 2031

Hybrid Propellants Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, hybrid propellants market is set to witness a CAGR over 6% during 2021-2031. The demand is increasing in the developing countries entering into the world of space research. The evolving needs of the developed nations on composition of the hybrid propellants in the market to drive the demand during the forecast period.

The Hybrid Propellants Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Hybrid Propellants demand, product developments, Sales revenue generation and Hybrid Propellants Market Outlook across the globe.

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Hybrid Propellants market Sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments.

What is Driving Demand for Hybrid Propellants?

The hybrid propellants are comparatively much safer for the environment than the conventional rocket fuels, due to the presence of chlorine in them. The byproducts released as a result of combustion do not pose minimal threat to the environment. This is one of the major benefits of hybrid propellants compared to liquid and solid propellants. They provide myriad benefits over the solid and liquid propellants altogether.

The most vital property of the hybrid propellants is that they inherent safe storage of the fuel in the solid phase. They can be shut down easily are easy to handle, economically feasible and also provide smooth throttle control.

Competitive landscape

The Demand study on the Hybrid Propellants market provides a comprehensive analysis that shape the competitive landscape & Sales Revenues.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hybrid propellants include

Antrix

Aerojet Rocketdyne

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK)

The Boeing Company

Safran S.A. (ArianeGroup)

China Great Wall Industry Corporation

IHI Corporation

NPO Energomash

Virgin Galactic

Yuzhmash

Rocket Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

National Aeronautics

Space Administration (NASA) among others.

Key Segments

By Platform Satellites CubeSats Small Satellites Nanosatellites Microsatellites Minisatellites Medium Satellites (500-2,500 KG) Large Satellites (>2,500kg) Capsules/Cargos Crewed Spacecraft or Human Space flight Uncrewed or Unmanned Spacecraft Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes Rovers/Spacecraft Landers Launch Vehicles Small Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg) Medium to Heavy Launch Vehicles (>350,000 KG) Reusable Launch Vehicles

By System Component Thrusters Chemical Propulsion Thrusters Cold & Warm Gas Thrusters Monopropellant Thrusters Bipropellant Thrusters Electric Propulsion Thrusters Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) or Ion Thruster Hall Effect Thruster (HET) High-Efficiency Multi-Stage Plasma Thruster (HEMP-T) Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT) Quad Confinement Thruster (QCT) Magneto Plasma Dynamic (MPD) Thruster Others Propellant Feed Systems Propellant Tanks Monopropellant Tanks Bipropellat Tanks Regulators Valves Turbo Pumps Combustion Chambers Rocket Motors Nozzles Propulsion Thermal Control Power Processing Units Others

By Propulsion Type Chemical Propulsion Solid Liquid Hybrid Green Non-chemical Propulsion Electric Propulsion Xenon Argon Krypton Hydrogen Others Solar Propulsion Solar Sail Propulsion Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Solar Thermal Propulsion Tether Propulsion Nuclear propulsion Laser Propulsion

By Support Service Design, Engineering, & Operation Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution Fueling & Launch Support

By Orbit Low Earth orbit (LEO) Medium Earth orbit (MEO) Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

By End User Commercial Satellite Operators/Owners Space Launch Service Providers Government & Defense Defense Sector National Space Agencies Others



