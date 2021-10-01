Image Recognition in Retail Market by Technology, Component, Application, Deployment Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

According to market research report “Image Recognition in Retail Market by Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Image Processing) Component (Software and Services), Application (Visual Product Search, Security Surveillance), Deployment Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global image recognition in retail market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period. Need to increase on-shelf availability, enhance customer experience, and maximize RoI is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Professional services to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

Service providers provide professional services, such as consulting, training, support, and maintenance services that help retailers gain descriptive knowledge about software. Vendors also provide online and onsite training so that retailers can use software in a better way. Providing training and support services while deploying image recognition software has generated a level of awareness about the use of the software, thus strengthening the growth for the services segment. Continuous training sessions to resolve business complexities further enable retailers to gain expertise in newly adopted software.

Cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing use of the internet, along with the high adoption of innovative technologies, such as the web, mobile, social media, and analytics supplement the growth of cloud-based image recognition techniques. Retailers deploy image recognition software solutions on-premises to encourage and strengthen marketing endeavors, which involve high costs with limited scalability. This has encouraged retailers to adopt cloud-based image recognition solutions as they do not involve high upfront costs. Cloud-based services reduce licensing costs, cut down on unnecessary IT staff, focus on maintenance, and offer retailers with greater flexibility to expand their business. However, to implement a cloud model deployment, enterprises first need to analyze the benefits of their existing set-up and those that a cloud-based service can give them. In addition, security concerns remain a critical issue that restricts its adoption; however, the security issue is gradually being eliminated through rigorous security tests of the highest standards by third parties

North America to lead the image recognition in retail market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the image recognition in retail market in 2020. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adoption of advanced technologies. The North American region exhibits a wide presence of key industry players offering image recognition in retail software and services, and its financial position enables the region to invest majorly in leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Trax (Singapore), NEC Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm (US), Slyce (US), Catchoom (Spain), Intelligence Retail (US), Imagga (Bulgaria), Vispera (Turkey), Snap2Insight (US), ParallelDots (US), Clarifai (US), Deepomatic (France), Blippar (UK), Ricoh Innovations (US), LTU (France), ShelfWise (Poland), Trigo (Israel), Wikitude (Austria), Standard Cognition (US), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), and Zippin (US) are some of the major companies operating in this market.

