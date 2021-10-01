Vehicle Gear Shift System Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vehicle Gear Shift System market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vehicle Gear Shift System

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vehicle Gear Shift System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vehicle Gear Shift System Market across various industries and regions.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Vehicle Gear Shift System Market.

According to a recent Fact.MR study, nearly 113 million automotive gear shift systems were sold in 2018, with steady automobile sales, development of innovative testing systems, and introduction of novel products influencing the trends in this market.

The study opines that stick shift gear systems will continue to be the top-selling variant, on account of its cost-effectiveness and role in achieving fuel efficiency. Furthermore, the development of technology to enhance the performance and substantially reduce the weight of manual transmission systems while providing for better driver comfort and compact design is fuelling uptake of stick gear shift systems, with global sales totaling 83 million units in 2018.

Automatic Transmission Systems to Emerge as Vital Revenue Pocket for Automotive Shift Gear System Market

Demand for vehicles equipped with automatic transmission systems and automatic manual transmissions is on the rise owing to their better performance, ease of operation, and fuel-efficiency. One of the key factors behind the gradual consumer shift towards automatic gear shift is its ease of operation, which significantly reduces driver fatigue. Additionally, automatic transmission systems enable smooth drive along slopes and hilly areas as compared to manual transmission systems. Owing to these factors, automatic gear shift vehicles have witnessed increasing sales in the last decade, especially in lucrative markets of China and India where manual gear shift vehicles are ubiquitous.

According to the study, the pervasive trend is causing automotive manufacturers to bolster production of vehicles powered with automatic transmission systems and reduce the use of manual transmissions in their products. An increasing number of automobile manufacturers are launching new models with only automatic transmission systems.

According to the report, the factor is likely to open lucrative opportunities for automotive gear shift system manufacturers with passenger vehicles accounting for sales of over 75 million automotive gear shift system units in 2018. Advancements in technology and increasing investments in leisure sporting activities such as formula one and off-road driving is further expected to bolster demand for automotive gear shift systems that are compatible with automatic transmission.

Simulation Software and AI to Find Widespread Adoption in Development of Automotive Gear Shift Systems

Automotive gear shift system manufacturers are increasingly leveraging technology for the production and testing of their products. Simulation software is finding widespread adoption in the market with manufacturers using the technology to test virtual gear shift system models under different driving conditions. Coupled with artificial intelligence, the information obtained from simulation software is used for optimizing the shift schedule of automotive gear shift systems. These technologies are enabling manufacturers to conduct real-time testing using virtual scenarios and aid in designing and accurate calibration of gear shift systems quickly, efficiently, and in a cost-effective manner.

Additionally, simulation software is also finding increasing usage for testing and analysis of automotive shift gear systems. Manufacturers are using these systems to analyze different aspects of shift gear systems such as clutch pressure fluctuations and stick-slip friction coefficients. Further advancements in technology are likely to bolster automotive gear shift system market growth by potentially allowing manufacturers to produce custom systems for specific applications.

The Fact.MR report tracks the automotive gear shift system market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the automotive gear shift system market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2028.

