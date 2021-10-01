Advancements in Technologies to Drive Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Growth, Says Fact.MR

Automotive fifth wheel coupling refers to a vehicle connecting component used for connecting a tractor unit with the semi-trailer, towing truck, and the dolly or the leading trailer in vehicles that are expected to possess high load carrying capacities. This sort of coupling provides towing constancy to the vehicle and is often found in recreational trailers as well. The global market for automotive fifth wheel coupling is expected to expand at a promising pace in the next few years.

The Market Research Survey of Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling with key analysis of Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Factors Influencing Demand

Automotive fifth wheel couplings are witnessing significant demand due to implementation of advanced technologies to improve product quality and compliance with government regulations and policies to meet emission standards. Adoption of improved material technology in the manufacturing of automotive components increases load capacity and strength of components.

The augmented load capacity of fifth wheel coupling results in increasing productivity, which is likely to bolster growth of global automotive fifth wheel coupling market. Additionally, automotive fifth wheel coupling are comparatively light in weight and are ideal to improve durability and performance of vehicle. To achieve fuel economy, manufacturers are expected to adopt fifth wheel couplings.

Key Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling growth projections and highlights

Global Automotive Fifth Wheel Couplings Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

According to Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, RV shipments has been witnessing significant growth since the industry has bounced back from the effects of great recession. RV industry is witnessing high y-o-y growth from past 6 years and is likely to continue its expansion. This is likely to positively influence the growth of automotive fifth wheel coupling market. As fifth wheel couplings can haul heavy loads that tradition hitch setup, demand for fifth wheel couplings is high from recreation vehicle industry.

Due to boom in e-commerce industry, need for heavy commercial vehicles are witnessing high demand as transportation of goods has been increased. Increasing disposable income and ease of purchasing goods at one swipe is likely to fuel growth of ecommerce industry, which will ultimately increase sales of heavy commercial vehicles, resulting in growth of global fifth wheel coupling market.

