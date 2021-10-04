Lucintel Forecasts Food Waste Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5%-7%

According to the recent study the food waste management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of organic waste for the production of feed & fertilizers, rise in global food waste, and need for reducing greenhouse gas emission.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in food waste management market by waste type (cereals and dairy products), application (animal feed and fertilizers), end user (primary food producers and food manufacturers), process (aerobic digestion and anaerobic digestion), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Anaerobic digestion market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on process, the food waste management market is segmented into aerobic digestion and anaerobic digestion. Lucintel forecasts that the anaerobic digestion market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as the energy produced through anaerobic digestion is neither dependent on weather nor subject to price fluctuations.

“Within the food waste management market, the cereals segment is expected to remain the largest waste type”

Based on waste type, the cereals segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increased consumption of cereal based food as main courses all over the globe.

“North America will dominate the food waste management market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period over the forecast period due to rising practice of storage and recycling of residential waste, integrated solid waste management, institutional, commercial, and industrial solid waste in order to reduce waste in the region.

Major players of food waste management market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Veolia Environnement, SUEZ, Waste Management, FCC Environment, Remondis, Stericycle, and Clean Harbors are among the major food waste management providers.

