Blue Optical Offers Innovative Filter Glasses to Protect Your Eyes

Clayton, VIC, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —A new way of seeing the world is being provided by Blue Optical, with an emphasis on glasses to protect dry, sore eyes.

Blue Optical is a new e-commerce business that sells a range of blue light filter glasses for heavy computer screen usage and daytime and night-time use.

Business owner Dana Boyd is a registered nurse with more than 15 years in the health industry, with Blue Optical primarily selling to the Australian market.

She explained that blue light filter glasses are designed to reduce exposure to blue light to protect the eyes and lower the risk of fatigue and eye strain.

Most commonly, blue lens glasses are recommended for workers who spend long periods staring at computer screens, but blue lens glasses can also benefit gamers and people who enjoy watching TV.

Statistics suggest the average person watches more than 4 hours of TV per day. TV screens expose us to intense blue light, which can impact sleep patterns and quality and increase the risk of eye strain and headaches.

One of the most significant advantages of blue lens glasses for TV fans is reducing exposure to blue light in the evening. Blue light influences sleep cycles. If you watch TV or use a tablet late at night, the blue light may affect the circadian rhythms, making it more difficult for you to sleep.

She said that wearing blue light filter glasses every time you watch TV or use a digital screen will not harm your eyes, but you don’t need to use your glasses all the time. Ideally, you should wear your glasses when working at a computer or using a tablet or a smartphone for long periods.

There are no risks to eye health associated with wearing blue lens glasses for prolonged periods. You will not damage your eyes.

For more information about Blue Optical’s range of innovative designs:

Phone: 1800 950 404

Email: sales@bluelight-filter-glasses.com

Website: https://bluelight-filter-glasses.com/