Vol Homes Offers Direct Home Buying In Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, Tennessee, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cash home buyer, Vol Homes, is thrilled to announce their we buy homes service is available to property owners in the Knoxville area. This option for selling makes it incredibly easy to unload a property. Homeowners can receive an all-cash, fair offer on their home very quickly—often within 24 hours.

With the market going crazy across the United States, it can pay to contact a direct home buyer for selling—versus going the traditional route. Not only is it incredibly fast to get a genuine offer, but home sellers can choose their closing date—often within a week of contacting Vol Homes.

Who does this service work for? Anyone that wants to sell their home fast in Knoxville. For those that can’t wait, direct home buyers are an excellent choice. Property owners can skip having to take pictures, tidy up, make repairs, list their home, or even find a real estate agent they like. It takes just one phone call, 1-865-321-8999, or a visit to Vol Homes online at https://www.volhomes.com/, to get the process started. Vol Homes purchases properties in probate, pre-foreclosure, inherited, as well as distressed.

But what about repairs? This is something many property owners will enjoy about the buy homes services offered by Vol Homes. There’s no need to make repairs. Many homes that require some TLC could sit on the market for longer than expected, especially when the little TLC turns into more after an inspection is done. The good news, when choosing Vol Homes, there are no repairs needed. They purchase properties entirely AS-IS.

After contacting the company, one of their team came to the property to inspect. Afterward, owners will be presented with an offer on their homes—no strings attached.

For most home sellers, when they enter closing, they have to pay fees to their real estate agent. These come directly out of what the property owner should be getting for their home. With direct home buying, there are no fees, no commissions, and no closing costs. Vol Homes takes care of everything. It’s also 100% free to receive an offer on your home—with no obligations.

Who is Vol Homes? Vol Homes is a direct home buying company based in Knoxville, TN. As a property investor and a private company, they are able to purchase homes quickly, with cash, no bank needed. This significantly shortens the time homeowners have to wait to get the cash they need when they need it.

For more information about Vol Homes visit their website at https://www.volhomes.com/. For questions about the we buy houses service or to get started with the process contact Cassidy Melhorn at cassidymelhorn@gmail.com or by phone at 1-865-321-8999.