D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group Reveals New D.E.F.Y. Everyday Collection

OREM, UT, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — The team at D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group has announced its new products in the D.E.F.Y. Everyday Collection.

The D.E.F.Y. Everyday Collection was designed to help the entrepreneur, the working professional, the stay-at-home, the retired, the organizer, the student or anyone defy the odds of planning and of staying organized. With our collection, you can declutter your mind, and focus on the tasks at hand, all while increasing efficiency and productivity.

The D.E.F.Y. Everyday 2022 Calendar Planner will help you manage your stress while being productive. For each month, it comes with a 2-page calendar spread that contain previous and next month reference calendars for easy planning. Daily and Weekly view pages offer ample lined or open writing space for more detailed planning, allowing you to keep track of your appointments, reminders, ideas, goals and to-do lists every day of the week. With over 150 pages, this calendar planner is jam-packed.

The D.E.F.Y. Everyday Journal notebook allows you to capture your thoughts, memories, ideas, and is great for notetaking. Writing will help you manage your stress while being productive. Journaling also gives you a record of your personal development. With over 100 pages, each page has the month and day so that you can timestamp your journey.

Each product comes in three different styles – coil bound, hardcover, or paperback, and can be purchased on Amazon and LuLu.

“I thought I could remember everything in my mind without writing it down, until I started forgetting things,” says Tonya Steel, CEO and Founder of D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group. “In the past, when I used a planner or wrote a to-do task list consistently, I found that I got a lot more accomplished. That felt good, so I thought why not create that same result for others too. These two products are only the beginning. We’re just getting started.”

With the holiday season and new year right around the corner, it is the perfect gift choice for your family and friends. Never bad timing to start great new habits.

D.E.F.Y. Consulting Group, a home-based business with nationwide reach, provides solid and proven financial management solutions to help small business owners make informed financial decisions. They strive to educate and remove the fear from the complexities of math. You will not have to go at it alone, and your business will defy the odds. Business Survival Made Simple. Led by “The Financial Management Architect”, CEO and Founder, Tonya Steel, a leading financial innovator who works with small businesses that desire fast results. By simplifying their financial management systems, Tonya can radically change a business’ survival while creating more time and money for her clients. They will have the business they’ve always dreamed of without having to be an accountant. (www.defyconsultinggroup.com)

