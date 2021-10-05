Free Webinar Explores “Maybe Franchising is Right for You? Or Not.”

Plymouth, MA, 2021-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — You’ve thought of being your own boss, controlling your own destiny, expanding your income and latching onto a proven business model. The free webinar entitled Maybe Franchising is Right for You? Or Not. is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. and might provide some answers. To RSVP, please visit https://rb.gy/9mn39f.

Dana Hall of FranNet will outline what the advantages and pitfalls of franchise ownership. The first part of the discussion is whether you have the mindset of someone who is not an wild eyed entrepreneur, but an independent business owner ready to plug into a tightly woven system. Hall will also address the general upfront financial requirements, potential buildout costs, operations and sustainability of various franchise models.

Dana Hall is a franchise consultant with FranNet of Boston providing expert advice and guidance for prospective franchise business owners. FranNet’s proprietary Personal Franchise Assessment tool, thorough and personalized one-one consultation, and a 30 plus year history of excellence sets FranNet apart. Hall has over 30 years of experience in financial analysis, strategic business planning, operations, and local store marketing.

Hall was the Director of Finance for Retail Operations for Panera Bread during a period of rapid store growth and increased profitability. He was responsible for budgeting, strategic financial planning, KPI development and reporting, store metric evaluation, and profitability improvement for 900 company owned locations generating $2B in revenue. He held a similar role for the Wendy’s Company in the New England Division in addition to a strategic Marketing role for the Northeast Region. Hall has also served as a Franchise Business Consultant advising and counseling franchisees in the field on improving operations, driving incremental sales and generating increased profits.

He is a graduated from North Adams State College with a BS in Business Administration/Accounting and holds an MBA from Suffolk University in Boston.

The business community is encouraged to attend. The event is sponsored by three leading organizations including My Pinnacle Network which hosts monthly meetings for business-to-business professionals at five locations throughout Massachusetts including Braintree, Mansfield, Needham, Pembroke, and Westborough; South Shore Networking Professionals which connects business people monthly at locations throughout the South Shore; and Rockland Trust, offering a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches, commercial ending offices, investment management offices, and residential lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as through online, mobile and phone banking.

Please RSVP for the event at https://rb.gy/9mn39f. Or call My Pinnacle Network at 781-582-1061.