Saelig Introduces thinkRF H1000A High Power 715MHz to 2.7GHz Ruggedized RF Amplifier

Fairport, NY, USA, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company Inc. has announced the thinkRF H1000A RF Power Amplifier – a discrete, rugged, and portable RF amplifier designed for public safety and emergency communications that supports operation from a 12V vehicle power system or V-mount battery. With signal gain of up to 43dB and regulation of the incoming power as well as surge protection it has been designed for dependable use in harsh conditions that include shock, vibration, rain and dust in mission-critical situations. Housed in an IP66 rated enclosure that is compact (10.5” x 8.9” x 7.9“) and light (< 11 lbs.) the fanless H1000A is silent and highly reliable in operation. The H1000A covers mobile wireless frequency bands from 715MHz to 2.7GHz and has a 10 W operating power output. It is designed to be used with a wide range of signal sources and operational scenarios, and can tolerate up to 10:1 VSWR output mismatch.

This rugged RF amplifier can be operated with 12V vehicle power or with commercially available V-mount camera batteries. Multiple batteries can be stacked for increased power requirements. This can provide uninterrupted operational use for Electronic Warfare (EW) or Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) applications. Hybrid-mode operation enables uninterrupted power operation when switching from vehicle power to battery power and back. The hot swappable battery feature allows the users to swap one battery at a time. The thinkRF H1000A’s versatile power options make it a valuable asset for application in homeland security, emergency communications, TSCM (non-linear junction detection) and rural communications.

The H1000A’s built-in microprocessor simplifies set-up and diagnostics, while its Ethernet port allows access to diagnostic functions for monitoring voltage, current, internal unit temperatures, and RF input power levels.

Made by ThinkRF, a leading Canadian manufacturer of precision electronic instrumentation for RF test, measurement, and research, the thinkRF H1000A RF Power Amplifier is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor.