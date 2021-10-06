Developing great leaders crucial to building a strong organisation

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — A strong organisation is one with a strong foundation of great leaders. That’s according to the Acorn subject matter experts who have written an article detailing the importance of great leaders and how to develop them. Becoming a great leader is more than just being good at one’s job, it’s about having the skills to lead a team, manage business strategy, make smart financial choices and build consensus. A good leader both anticipates the needs of their environment and can react in the most effective and efficient way to evolving events.

To build great leaders, the experts say you need a succession management plan. The plan needs to be flexible and development focused. Without succession planning, organisations may have the right skills but no idea where they are needed. Succession planning is about moving the right people into the right jobs at the right time.

“Employees like to know that their learning and development amounts to something,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director) “Mapping capabilities against learning pathways in your LMS, for example, puts exactly the right content for personal career progression in front of employees – and ensures you’re actively developing the skills you truly need.”

It’s then important for organisations to see the value in evaluation. Evaluation can help identify potential risks before they flare up. Without data to track leadership development, organisations may find themselves without any information to enact succession or strategic workforce plans.

Organisations should also look at pinpointing vital middle management roles that are essential to the long-term health of an organisation. Middle managers are the crucial link between a company’s vision and strategy, and the employees that execute it on a day-to-day basis.

Finally, the experts note that transparency remains a key factor in good leadership development. Don’t shroud leadership fast tracks in secrecy, but instead be open about them. Transparency creates trust and builds pathways.

You can read the Acorn expert’s full article about developing leaders on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/2Zm5X2I

