Sulfate-Free Dry Shampoo Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019 to 2027

Online Retail Portals are Gaining Popularity in Europe

Key manufacturers in Europe incurred huge losses due to the pandemic, with the shutting down of several stores in 2020. Europe is home to many fashion capitals that have streets full of retail outlets. The stores suffered the blow of the pandemic due to non-existent footfall in the first half of the year.However, due to the widespread adoption of e-commerce by traditional stores, the manufacturers witnessed a steady recovery in terms of sales and production. Many stores have also reopened with keeping in-store health and safety measures in check and are experiencing average footfall.

As consumers are getting comfortable with online retail portals, the retail industry is witnessing a gradual recovery with prospects for expansion in the future.

The Sulfate Free Shampoo Market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Sulfate Free Shampoo Market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The sulfate-free shampoo sales in 2018 closed in on 330 kilo tons, and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 3.0% in 2019, according to a new Fact.MR study. Sulfate free shampoo industry growth remains influenced by a slew of aspects, ranging from product line extension and innovation to introduction of products that enable overnight and daytime smoothing.

The study opines that liquid sulfate free shampoo will remain the sought-after variant, accounting for over 7 in 10 sales currently. Ease of handling, and simple economics are among key attributes that continue to drive demand for liquid variant, while their application scope remains succored by effective storage solutions offered for both low- and high-viscosity sulfate-free shampoos.

Manufacturer focus on delivering puncture-resistant and zero leakage packaging solutions for liquid sulfate-free shampoos will continue to fuel sales. The move by leading manufacturers toward eco-friendly materials, upheld by favorable government regulations, in sustainable packaging innovations has become increasingly pervasive. This, coupled with the onus on raw material price reduction, while combating price fluctuations vis-à-vis petrochemicals, will augur well for liquid sulfate-free shampoo sales.

The study finds that the Environmental Working Group’s (EWG) Skin Deep® database is one of the leading information source for cosmetic ingredients. Sulfate-free shampoo industry players have been eyeing EWG’s database as a go-to source in a bid to gain ingredient transparency, partnering with the group for unbiased verification. Players such as Herbal Essences have entered into a strategic partnership with EWG to bring clean, softer, and sulfate-free shampoos into the mainstream.

Sulfate-free Shampoo Bars – An Emerging Trend

Shampoo bars, introduced to the market not so recently, have been gaining a palpable momentum, as manufacturers constantly put efforts on the development and launch of biodegradable, naturally conditioning, and super concentrated products. Ripple effects of this trend have already permeated the banks of the sulfate free shampoo market, with key players introducing ingredients that are USDA certified organic, sustainable produced and safe. The study finds that dry sulfate-free shampoo sales will record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 3.5% in 2019 over 2018.

Several anionic surfactants based on amino acids have been leveraged for the purpose, however, high cost and lower efficiency in building viscosity remains a hindrance. The introduction of pre-formulated performance concentrates by key vendors, such as Solvay’s Miracare® SOFT S-525, is expected to serve as an effective solution for easy preparations of sulfate-free shampoo formulations for manufacturers.

This Fact.MR study offers a forecast of the sulfate free shampoo market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The sulfate free shampoo market is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 4.0% through 2027.

