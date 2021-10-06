Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Financial Performance and Regional Trends, 2022

Posted on 2021-10-06 by in Construction, Industrial // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The tools used in the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) process have resulted out of oil well drilling industry. The apparatuses for horizontal drilling rig used in pipeline construction are identical to oil well drilling rig, the only difference being that a horizontal drilling rig is combined with an inclined ramp.

Key Players:

  • Ditch Witch
  • Ferguson Michiana, Inc.
  • General Electric
  • Michels Corporation
  • Midwest Underground Inc.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd.
  • Southeast Directional Drilling
  • SW Directional Drilling
  • UEA
  • Vermeer Corporation
  • Vision Directional Drilling

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/horizontal-directional-drilling-market-size/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The pipeline installation under HDD model is completed in three stages. The first stage comprises directionally drilling a small diameter pilot hole along a defined path, followed by second entailing pilot hole to a diameter relevant for installation of pipeline and the third stage involving towing the pipeline back into the hole.

The drivers for horizontal directional drilling market comprise rise in population and the need for efficient power and distribution of natural gas. HDD technology brings out the drill technique that enables more control and precision that lowers environmental impact resulting into less traffic. However, lack of skilled personnel and contractors anticipated in creating challenges for the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook:

  • Value chain analysis
  • Vendor landscape
  • Raw material outlook
  • Technology overview
  • Regulatory framework
  • Market driver analysis
  • Market restraint analysis
  • Key market opportunities – Prioritized
  • Industry analysis – Porter’s
  • Competitive landscape
  • PESTEL analysis

End-use Outlook:

  • Utilities
    • Power
    • Gas
    • Water
  • Telecommunication

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for horizontal directional drilling market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share due to rise in consumer spending and rise in number of service outlets in the United States. Increasing capital investment, non-residential construction expenditure is anticipated to encourage the sales in this region. European regions are likely to grow at a significant pace due to the rising investment in construction and telecommunication industry.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution