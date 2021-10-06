Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Financial Performance and Regional Trends, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The tools used in the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) process have resulted out of oil well drilling industry. The apparatuses for horizontal drilling rig used in pipeline construction are identical to oil well drilling rig, the only difference being that a horizontal drilling rig is combined with an inclined ramp.

Key Players:

Ditch Witch

Ferguson Michiana, Inc.

General Electric

Michels Corporation

Midwest Underground Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Southeast Directional Drilling

SW Directional Drilling

UEA

Vermeer Corporation

Vision Directional Drilling

Growth Drivers:

The pipeline installation under HDD model is completed in three stages. The first stage comprises directionally drilling a small diameter pilot hole along a defined path, followed by second entailing pilot hole to a diameter relevant for installation of pipeline and the third stage involving towing the pipeline back into the hole.

The drivers for horizontal directional drilling market comprise rise in population and the need for efficient power and distribution of natural gas. HDD technology brings out the drill technique that enables more control and precision that lowers environmental impact resulting into less traffic. However, lack of skilled personnel and contractors anticipated in creating challenges for the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook:

Value chain analysis

Vendor landscape

Raw material outlook

Technology overview

Regulatory framework

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Key market opportunities – Prioritized

Industry analysis – Porter’s

Competitive landscape

PESTEL analysis

End-use Outlook:

Utilities Power Gas Water

Telecommunication

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for horizontal directional drilling market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share due to rise in consumer spending and rise in number of service outlets in the United States. Increasing capital investment, non-residential construction expenditure is anticipated to encourage the sales in this region. European regions are likely to grow at a significant pace due to the rising investment in construction and telecommunication industry.

