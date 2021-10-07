A Guide for Admissions at RV University in Liberal Arts and Science Programme, B.Sc. (Hons.) Courses: Details, Minor Specializations, and Majors

Bangalore, India, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Carrying the 80 years legacy of RV Educational Institutions, the newly established RV University has introduced a world-class School of Liberal Arts and Sciences under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Piyush Roy, a national film critic-columnist, internationally published author, curator, poet, filmmaker, and professor in media studies.

RV University has a dynamic school of Liberal Arts and Sciences where students can gain a broad background of knowledge and develop the skills needed to become future leaders through their vast array of B.A. (Hons.) and B.Sc. (Hons.) Courses. The modern curriculum encourages young learners to develop multidisciplinary thinking abilities and contribute to social development.

Liberal education gives students the flexibility to think laterally, encourages interdisciplinary collaborations, and breaks down the silos between disciplines. Prof. Roy explains,

“The liberal education approach at our school is driven by five guiding mantras – India focused study, decolonising twentieth century models of education, interdisciplinary curriculum, new age teaching methods and creativity rewarding evaluation,”.

In this article, we will deep dive into the B.Sc. (Hons.) Courses offered by RV University in their School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

B.Sc. (Hons) Course Overview:

The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences at RV University is dedicated to enhancing learners’ skills, critical thinking, logical analysis, ethical & spiritual well-being along with their creativity. A major in the BSc. (Hons.) courses blend the worlds of environmental sciences, physics, psychology, film industry, and other interdisciplinary fields, and students have the option of choosing a minor from the School of Economics and Finance, or the School of Design.

The Liberal Arts Faculty strives to prepare students for the future and develop their life skills through an updated syllabus, continuous internal assessment, practical work, workshops, internship opportunities, assignments, and various teaching-learning methods.

Programme Overview: The B.Sc Honours is a 3 years degree program offered by the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences designed to provide an in-depth learning experience to major in Environmental Science, Physcology, Physics or Filmmaking. Choose minors from subjects offered under B.A. programmes in the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences like History, Indology, Philosophy and Ethics, Film Studies, Political Science and Leadership Studies, Literature and Languages and Performing Arts. With additional Minor choices from School of Economics and Finance and School of Design.

Career Prospects of B.Sc. (Hons) Course: Through multi-disciplinary knowledge and skills, students can excel in their chosen fields and earn a reputation as excellent human beings in society, enabling them to succeed in the increasingly competitive world. Studying under this school can introduce students to a plethora of career options like Psychologist, Graphic Designer, Author/Writer, Human Resources Specialist, Theatre and Dramatic Arts, Teacher, Sociologist among others.

Eligibility Criteria: RVU does not discriminate based on ethnicity, color, religion, sex, disability, age, or any other factor other than academic performance. The University considers the past academic performance/ merit and equity as the guiding principles for their B.Sc. admission in bangalore. The selection criteria will also be based on performance in the RVU selection process.

Online Admission Process: To get a liberal arts degree in B.Sc. (Hons.), a student has to first apply online on the prescribed application form. Applicants will then go through the RVU Selection Process based on the course they have applied for and will be selected accordingly. Applicants will be issued a selection letter once they have met the eligibility and admission criteria. Successful applicants will be enrolled in the programme after payment of registration fees as per the selection letter. A Provisional Admission Letter will be issued following the completion of the selection process.

About RV University

RV University is a private university that has been established under the RV University Act, 2019 passed by the Karnataka legislature. RV University is sponsored by the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) which has an eight decades legacy of institution building in higher education. The educational institutions under the RSST umbrella are well known in Bangalore as well as in Karnataka and all over India. RV University will commence undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programmes in October 2021 in three diverse schools: the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the School of Economics and Finance, and the School of Design.

To apply for a Liberal Arts degree in B.A. (Hons.) or B.Sc. (Hons.), contact: admissions@rvu.edu.in

To know more, please visit: https://rvu.edu.in/