Top Market Leader – Steel Wire Market

Steel wire are used in a various of end-use industries, including construction, automotive, energy, agriculture, industrial, and others. It possesses high strength, scrub resistance, and good conductivity, which makes it useful in applications such as wire for tires, hoses, galvanized wires and strands, ACSR strands, and armoring of conductor cables, springs, fasteners, clips, staples, mesh, fencing, screws, nails, barbed wires, chains, etc. However, amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for steel wires from the industries mentioned above is expected to show a sharp decline. The global steel wire market size is expected to grow from USD 93.2 billion in 2020 to USD 124.7 billion by 2025, projecting a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

APAC accounts for the biggest share of the global steel wire market. The construction and automotive end-use industry are major consumers of steel wire in the region. The region is home to some of the major steel wire manufacturers such as Kobe Steel, Tata Steel, and Nippon Steel. Moreover, the China is a manufacturing hub of various commercial, military, and passenger automotive vehicles. Europe is the second major consumer of steel wire construction; automotive and energy are the major industries fueling the growth of the steel wire market in this region.

Over the past years, steel wire manufacturers have strengthened their position in the global steel wires market by adopting expansions, partnerships, agreements, new product/technology launches, joint ventures, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions. However, owing to lockdown announced by several countries in 2020, the demand for steel wire from automotive, industrial and energy end-use industries has declined sharply, which resulted in declined demand for steel wire. For instance, as per European Automobile Manufacturers Association the demand for the demand for new cars in Europe is declined by 25% in first quarter of 2020, thereby reducing steel wire demand.

The major manufacturers profiled in this report include ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Nippon Steel (Japan), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), TATA Steel Limited (India) and Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), are some of the key players in the steel wire market. JSW Steel Ltd. (India), Bekaert SA (Belgium), The Heico Companies (United States), Ferrier Nord (Italy) and Byelorussian Steel Works (Belarus), and among others. The steel wire business of these companies is severely affected due to the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic. Reduced demand for steel wire from several OEMs and disruption in the supply chain have compelled the steel wire manufacturing companies to operate at partial capacities. However, several steel wire manufacturers have focused their concentration on new product development. These developments, coupled with end-use industries resuming their operations at full capacities, would create demand for steel wires during the forecast period. For instance, Bekaert SA reached to and acquisition agreement with Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group and took full ownership. The company adopted this strategy to grow their business globally and to create significant value over the period of time.

