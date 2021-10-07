Meet updated version dotConnect for SQLite 5.18 with Code-First Migrations and EF Core Support Improvements

Prague, Czech Republic, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, introduced the latest version of dotConnect for SQLite 5.18. The new features are based on improvement of Entity Framework Core support, and Code-First Migrations.

The release includes the following enhancements:

1. dotConnect for SQLite now supports translation of more LINQ features for EF Core 3 and 5.

2. The updated version 5.18 now supports mapping the internet/intranet System.Uri type to SQLite ‘text’ data type for both EF Core 3 and 5.

3. The new release dotConnect for SQLite 5.18 provides support for more EF Core Code-First Migrations operations via a workaround with creating a new table and copying data from the old table.

4. Mapping of network data types System.Net.IPAddress and System.Net.NetworkInformation.PhysicalAddress to SQLite TEXT is supported in EF Core 5

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/code-first-migrations-and-ef-core-support-improvements-in-dotconnect-for-sqlite-5-18.html

dotConnect for SQLite is a high-performance ORM enabled data provider for SQLite that builds on ADO.NET technology to present a complete solution for developing SQLite-based database applications.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.