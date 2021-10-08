Paper Diagnostics Market Competitive Environment & Distribution Channel Analysis, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paper Diagnostics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Paper Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 8.35 billion by 2022. Paper diagnostics are the tools that are rugged enough, simple to use, and cheap for rural areas that could save thousands of lives across the globe. A disposable and versatile test that may analyze blood or urine for indication of chronic conditions or infectious diseases.

Key Players:

Diagnostics For All

BiognostiX

Navigene Genetic Science Pvt Ltd.

Micro Essential Laboratory

Kenosha C.V.

GVS Filter Technology Inc.

Alere Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

Growth Drivers:

The paper diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the paper diagnostics market are growing occurrence of diseases that can be monitored or diagnosed with paper diagnostics, growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, and benefits like cost-efficient, fast results, and less complexity.

Product Outlook:

Dipsticks

Lateral Flow Assays

Lateral flow assays sector accounted for the significant market share of paper diagnostics in terms of revenue and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. This could be because of its extensive usage in the form of pregnancy tests across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Clinical diagnostics Cancer Infectious diseases Liver disorders

Food quality testing

Environmental Monitoring

The clinical diagnostics sector accounted for the substantial market share of paper diagnostics and is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the years to come. The reason could be the growing occurrence of infectious diseases, liver disorders, and cancer.

Device Type Outlook:

Diagnostics devices

Monitoring devices

Diagnostic devices sector accounted for the substantial market share of paper diagnostics and is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high flexibility and adaptability and application in food pathogen detection and infectious diseases diagnosis.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the significant market share of paper diagnostics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising awareness among consumers regarding paper diagnostics, growing occurrence of diseases like HIV, hepatitis, and cancer, and government initiative.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise increasing acceptance of home healthcare over hospitalization and growing occurrence of infectious diseases.

